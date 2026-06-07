Newfoundland Regiment's Glenn Stanford and Ken O'Leary Receive John Horman Trophy

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has named Newfoundland Regiment president Glenn Stanford and vice-president Ken O'Leary as co-recipients of the John Horman Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has named Newfoundland Regiment president Glenn Stanford and vice-president Ken O'Leary as co-recipients of the John Horman Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

The honour comes following the Newfoundland Regiment's inaugural season in the QMJHL. According to the league, the award recognizes leadership, creative revenue initiatives, franchise operations, community involvement and contributions to the visibility of both a team and the QMJHL. This honour belongs to everyone who poured themselves into building this organization, said Stanford. He thanked the owners, staff and fans, as well as the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, whose legacy inspired the team's identity.

Ken and I set out to build something the fans of this province could be proud of, and to see them embrace the Regiment the way they did in year one is something we will never take for granted. I am truly humbled by this recognition, and to receive it alongside Glenn Stanford makes it something I will cherish for the rest of my career, said O'Leary.

He credited the organization's staff for the team's success and said the award reflects their efforts as much as his and Stanford's





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Newfoundland Regiment John Horman Trophy Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Glenn Stanford Ken O'leary

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