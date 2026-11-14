A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ground stop caused by faulty equipment grounded flights for more than four hours, delaying and cancelling some Canadian flights, but Gander airport was ready to help.

A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that grounded flights across the United States for more than four hours on Friday was lifted Friday night, but some delays remained possible, including at Calgary International Airport.

Trump Administration Blames Faulty Equipment

The Trump administration blamed faulty equipment for the ground stop, which affected air traffic control centres and disrupted travel plans on both sides of the border. The ground stop began Friday afternoon and lasted more than four hours. It stranded teams and threw the sports weekend into chaos, while some flights from Vancouver were delayed or cancelled amid the mass U.S. flight grounding.

Also read FAA Implements Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Communication Issues

Airport officials in Calgary, known by its code YYC, said some delays were still possible even after the order was lifted. In Gander, N.L. , an airport in a Newfoundland town known for its care of stranded plane passengers was on the ready Friday as flights were grounded in the United States.

Reg White, chief executive of the airport authority in Gander, said he called local hotels for vacancy numbers and made sure the restaurant could stay open if planes were diverted to the town. White said there was some relief when the so-called ground stop was lifted Friday night without any diversions to Gander. It meant the Christmas craft fair could go ahead in the airport as planned on Saturday.

Advertisement

Gander Airport Remembers 9/11 History

He said he did not brace for an onslaught of planes on Friday because there were no flights between Gander and the United States, nor was it a peak time for flights between the U.S. and Europe. The people of Gander famously cared for thousands of passengers stranded in the town when planes were grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. That history is remembered at the airport, where a 9/11 Community Mosaic Mural stands in the foyer.

The piece was created from over 600 individually painted tiles commemorating the kindness shown by local residents during the 9/11 attack. On Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, Doris MacDougall, a visitor from Vancouver, viewed the 9/11 Community Mosaic Mural in the foyer of the Gander International Airport. The mural remains a tribute to the town's role during the 2001 crisis, when hundreds of flights were diverted to Gander and other Canadian airports after U.S. airspace closed.

The FAA ground stop on Friday recalled that day for many travellers and aviation workers, though the cause was different. The agency cited communications issues affecting air traffic control centres, and the Trump administration later blamed faulty equipment. The order grounded flights across the United States and had ripple effects in Canada. In Vancouver, some flights were delayed or cancelled because of the mass U.S. flight grounding.

Sporting Events Disrupted by Ground Stop

In Calgary, YYC said some delays were still possible after the ground stop was lifted. The disruption also affected sports teams and fans, with the sudden grounding throwing the sports weekend into chaos. The ground stop was lifted Friday night, but the travel system did not immediately return to normal. Airlines and airports worked to recover schedules, and passengers were advised to check the status of their flights.

The FAA has not said how long the equipment problem might take to fully resolve. For Gander, the evening brought relief rather than a repeat of 2001. White said the airport was prepared to help if planes had been diverted, but no diversions arrived. The Christmas craft fair could go ahead as planned on Saturday, and the town's airport remained ready to assist if needed.

The episode also highlighted how quickly a single equipment failure can disrupt air travel across a continent. The FAA ground stop affected air traffic control centres, and the effects spread to Canadian airports and travellers. Officials continued to monitor the situation after the order was lifted. The 9/11 Community Mosaic Mural in Gander's airport foyer serves as a reminder of how the town responded when thousands of passengers were stranded in 2001.

Advertisement

The mural, made from more than 600 painted tiles, commemorates the kindness of local residents. On Friday, as another U.S. flight grounding disrupted travel, that history was once again part of the story. Doris MacDougall, visiting from Vancouver, viewed the mural on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The date marked 25 years since the 2001 attacks.

The airport in Gander was ready to receive diverted passengers again if needed, but the ground stop was lifted before any arrived. Some delays remained possible for flights after the FAA ground stop was lifted, YYC said. The Trump administration blamed faulty equipment for the ground stop. The FAA had cited communications issues affecting air traffic control centres.

The ground stop lasted more than four hours beginning Friday afternoon. In Gander, White said he called local hotels for vacancy numbers and made sure the restaurant could stay open. He said there was relief when no diversions came. The Christmas craft fair was set to go ahead on Saturday.

The town's reputation for caring for stranded passengers, built after 9/11, remained intact. The ground stop stranded teams and threw the sports weekend into chaos. Some flights from Vancouver were delayed or cancelled. The disruption showed the risks of relying on a single technology provider for essential services, a concern also raised by a recent Microsoft outage.

Travelers were advised to check with their airlines. The FAA lifted the ground stop Friday night. The cause was faulty equipment, according to the Trump administration. The agency had earlier cited communications issues affecting air traffic control centres.

Canadian airports, including YYC, said some delays were still possible. Gander was ready but not needed.