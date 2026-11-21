Two talented drag performers from Newfoundland and Labrador, Gravy and Carlotta Carlisle, premiered on Canada's Drag Race last night, capturing national attention with their unique styles.

The latest season of Canada's Drag Race premiered last night, delivering a significant moment for the province of Newfoundland and Labrador as two local performers showcased their talents on the national stage. Gravy, a 22-year-old artist from St. John's, and Carlotta Carlisle, originally from Deer Lake, both made their names known to viewers across the country during the broadcast.

Gravy's Unique Debut and Style

Gravy is a well-known drag artist in the Capital City, celebrated for her quirky and chaotic performances that connect with a broad audience ranging from kids to seniors. For her debut appearance, she hit the stage wearing a distinctive studded gown that resembled a mop, complete with matching gloves and a caution when wet sign that read WET GRAVY, HOT & SALTY!

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Online, Gravy has gained a considerable following from the international drag community, largely due to her skill in writing her own verses to drag race favorites. Her unique approach to performance art and songwriting has established her as a creative force to watch within the competitive reality television landscape.

Carlotta Carlisle's National Presence

Proudly from Deer Lake, Carlotta Carlisle is a well-known queen across the country who has built a substantial reputation in the entertainment industry. Now living in Toronto, Carlotta performs five nights a week in the city, maintaining a rigorous schedule that highlights her dedication to her craft and her growing fanbase.

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Her style can be best described as Old Hollywood glam mixed with over-the-top show girl aesthetics, offering a polished yet extravagant visual experience for audiences. She holds many titles and accolades in her field, contributing to the vibrant drag culture that has become a staple of Toronto's nightlife scene.

Impact and Future Prospects

The simultaneous debut of these two Newfoundland and Labrador performers on Canada's Drag Race marks a notable moment for the province's drag community. Their appearances demonstrate the diverse range of talent emerging from smaller Canadian cities and highlight the strong support networks that exist within the regional arts scene.

As the new season progresses, both queens are expected to continue drawing attention for their distinct styles and performance abilities. Fans and critics alike are watching to see how their individual journeys unfold on the national platform and what further opportunities may arise from their exposure to a wider audience.