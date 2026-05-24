Newfoundland and Labrador Music Community Thrives with 6 Additional Awards at ECMAs

The music industry in Newfoundland and Labrador has been recognized for its success, with artists from the province celebrating six additional wins at the 2026 East Coast Music Awards (ECMAs). In addition to the awards, the industry has witnessed packed showcase rooms, career-building opportunities, and a surge in industry support.

The 2026 East Coast Music Awards (ECMAs) in Sydney, Cape Breton, Canada concluded with artists from Newfoundland and Labrador celebrating six additional wins, showcasing the province’s thriving music community .

This year's achievements include Media Excellence presented to VOCM's Greg Smith, the Majestic Theatre winning the Venue of the Year, and Sandra-Lee Layden receiving the Visual Artist of the Year award. MusicNL anticipates that MusicNL Week, taking place in October, will further enhance opportunities for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to showcase their talents and attract international attention





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Ecmas Newfoundland And Labrador Music Community Peggy Saunders Centre Greg Smith Sandra-Lee Layden Media Excellence Majestic Theatre Visual Artist Of The Year

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