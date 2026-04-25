Newfoundland and Labrador Launches Province-Wide Health Information System, CorCare

N.L. Health Services has launched CorCare, a new digital health record system, aiming to improve patient care, continuity, and access to health information through the MyHealthNL patient portal.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has ushered in a new era of healthcare delivery with the successful launch of CorCare, a province-wide health information system, at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

This significant undertaking represents a fundamental shift in how healthcare is managed and accessed across the region, promising substantial benefits for both healthcare professionals and patients. CorCare establishes a unified, digital health record accessible to authorized personnel, fostering a more coordinated and safer healthcare experience. The system aims to eliminate information silos that have historically hindered seamless transitions between different care settings – hospitals, clinics, continuing care facilities, and community-based services.

This interconnectedness is expected to reduce medical errors, improve diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately lead to better patient outcomes. The implementation of CorCare is not merely a technological upgrade; it embodies a core commitment to patient-centered care, empowering individuals to actively participate in managing their own health. A key component of the CorCare launch is the enhanced patient portal, MyHealthNL, powered by MyChart®. This user-friendly platform provides patients with unprecedented access to their personal health information.

Through MyHealthNL, individuals can conveniently view scheduled appointments, access test results as soon as they become available, monitor their position on waitlists for procedures, review personalized care plans developed in collaboration with their healthcare team, and even access clinic notes documenting their consultations. Furthermore, the portal allows patients to manage proxy access, enabling them to share their health information with trusted family members or caregivers.

This level of transparency and control is designed to foster a stronger partnership between patients and their healthcare providers, promoting informed decision-making and shared responsibility for health and well-being. Ron Johnson, interim CEO of N.L. Health Services, emphasized the transformative nature of CorCare, describing it as a generational clinical change for the province.

He highlighted that the system is not simply a modern digital solution but a tangible demonstration of the organization’s dedication to prioritizing people in all aspects of care. The anticipated benefits include a more connected patient experience, reduced administrative burdens, improved continuity of care during transitions, and expanded access to vital health information. To ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption to patient care, N.L. Health Services has implemented a carefully planned, phased rollout of CorCare.

During the initial launch phase, critical services such as inpatient care, urgent and emergent care, medical imaging, and non-elective hospital services will continue to operate without interruption. Emergency departments across the province will remain fully functional, and no scheduled appointments have been cancelled as a direct result of the system launch. Recognizing that healthcare professionals will require time to adapt to the new system and workflows, the transition period has been deliberately designed to accommodate anticipated slowdowns.

This approach includes built-in time for training and support, followed by a planned recovery period to allow staff to regain optimal efficiency. The health authority has invested significantly in training programs and resources to equip healthcare providers with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively utilize CorCare. Ongoing support will be available to address any challenges that may arise during the implementation process.

The long-term vision is to create a more integrated, efficient, and patient-focused healthcare system that delivers high-quality care to all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. This launch marks a pivotal step towards realizing that vision, promising a brighter future for healthcare in the province





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