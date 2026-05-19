Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services Advises Temporary Closure of Emergency Services

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public there will be a temporary closure of emergency services at the Lewisporte Health Centre. Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811.NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to ALL residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues and do not have a family physician. Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.



Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit:

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public there will be a temporary closure of emergency services at the Lewisporte Health Centre. Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911.

Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811. NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to ALL residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues and do not have a family physician.

Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.





Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit





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Newfoundland And Labrador Health Services Emergency Services Closure Health Hub Virtual Primary Care Central Newfoundland

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