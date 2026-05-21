Newfoundland and Labrador Extends Power Purchase Agreement with Kruger Inc.

The province has signed a letter of intent with Kruger Inc. to continue discussions on its diversification plan, including a long-term power purchase agreement and government support for sustainability and growth.

The province has signed a letter of intent with Kruger Inc. , the owner of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd., to continue discussions related to its diversification plan .

The province plans to extend the current interim power purchase agreement between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd. for 12 months, beginning July 1, 2026, and ending June 30, 2027. Government is also prepared to discuss a long-term agreement to provide additional certainty for Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd.’s sustainability and potential growth.

The company will continue to develop wood supply agreements with provincial commercial sawmill operators and expand investments in silviculture to support sustainable harvesting. Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd. will continue to operate its mill with one paper machine and maintain its current workforce while the letter of intent is in effect. The parties also agree to explore implementing the company’s long-term diversification project.





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Newfoundland And Labrador Kruger Inc. Corner Brook Pulp And Paper Ltd. Power Purchase Agreement Diversification Plan Government Support Sustainability Jobs Energy Silviculture Wood Supply Agreements Paper Machine Workforce Silviculture

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