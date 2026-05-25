Newborn found dead in woods outside Halifax, two charged

A newborn baby was found in a wooded area near Old Coach Road in Goodwood, N.S., outside Halifax, and the mother remains in hospital in critical condition. Two people have been charged with various crimes related to the incident, and they will remain in police custody until their next court appearance.

Two people charged after a newborn baby was found in a wooded area outside Halifax will stay in police custody until their next court appearance , as the infant’s mother remained in hospital Monday in critical condition.

Sukhpreet Singh, 23, a relative of the mother, and his wife, Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are both facing charges of concealing the body of a child, two counts of obstruction, and offering an indignity to a dead body. Chief Crown lawyer Paul Carver requested the matter be adjourned for three days, which the judge granted. Singh and Kaur will remain in police custody until their next court appearance on Thursday





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Halifax Newborn Baby Child Abuse Police Custody Court Appearance

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