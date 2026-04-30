New Zealand Court Rejects Christchurch Mosque Attacker’s Bid to Withdraw Guilty Plea

A New Zealand appeals court has dismissed Brenton Tarrant’s attempt to abandon his guilty pleas for the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, ruling that his admissions were voluntary and rational. The decision ensures the white supremacist will remain in prison for life without parole, sparing victims' families from a retrial.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand appeals court has rejected an attempt by the white supremacist responsible for the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Brenton Tarrant, now 35, had argued that harsh prison conditions coerced him into pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one terrorism charge. The Court of Appeal, however, dismissed his claims, stating that his pleas were made voluntarily and that his mental health arguments lacked credibility. The ruling ensures that Tarrant, who is serving a life sentence without parole, will not be granted a retrial, sparing the victims' families from further trauma.

The court's decision, delivered on Thursday, came after a five-day hearing in February where Tarrant claimed his guilty pleas were the result of irrationality due to poor mental health. However, the judges found his assertions inconsistent and unsupported by evidence from prison staff, mental health professionals, or his former lawyers. They concluded that Tarrant had made a rational and informed decision to plead guilty, despite his attempts to mislead the court about his state of mind.

The ruling also revealed that Tarrant had tried to abandon his appeal shortly after the hearing, suggesting he realized it was not going in his favor. The judges emphasized the public interest in resolving the case definitively. Tarrant, an Australian national, carried out the attacks on March 15, 2019, targeting two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers. He livestreamed the massacre on the internet, killing 51 worshippers and injuring dozens more.

His guilty pleas in March 2020 brought some relief to survivors and bereaved families, who had feared a lengthy trial would provide him with a platform to spread his extremist ideology. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August 2020, and the latest ruling ensures that sentence remains unchanged. The court also noted that Tarrant had accepted the facts of the case as presented by police and the sentencing judge, describing the evidence against him as overwhelming.

His appeal against the sentence, which was scheduled for 2026, has also been abandoned





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Christchurch Mosque Attacks Brenton Tarrant White Supremacist Life Imprisonment New Zealand Court Of Appeal

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