New York Times Bestseller Lists Nov 7 2026

The New York Times Hardcover Fiction bestseller list for November 7 2026 reveals Sarah J Maas taking the top spot alongside strong showings from Louise Penny and Michael Connelly.

Sarah J Maas claimed the number one position on the Hardcover Fiction list dated November 7 2026 with her title A Court of Splintered Harmony published by Bloomsbury Publishing. The book carries a list price of $42.00 and appeared on the chart for one week. This debut victory displaces previous leaders and marks a significant sales milestone for the author in the hardcover category.

Louise Penny secured the second spot on the same list with her novel Miss Wolcott Ghost published by Minotaur Books. The title is priced at $42.00 and has remained on the chart for two consecutive weeks. This sustained presence indicates strong ongoing consumer interest in Penny's work within the mystery and thriller genre.

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Rebecca Yarros holds the third position with her release Threshing Day from the Wing and Claw Collection. Entangled Publishing released the title at a list price of $34.99. The book has been on the list for five weeks and entered the top tier after starting at the number two rank in the previous reporting period.

The fourth position is occupied by The Hollow by Michael Connelly. Little Brown and Co published this entry at $42.00. The novel made its initial appearance on the list at number four and maintained that position without movement from the prior week. This consistency highlights the enduring appeal of Connelly's legal thriller narratives.

Freida McFadden ranks fifth with her title The Witch from Poisoned Pen Press. The book is listed at $41.99 and has been on the chart for four weeks. The title dropped from the number three spot in the previous week to settle at number five. This fluctuation reflects the dynamic nature of consumer purchasing behavior in the psychological thriller segment.

The sixth position belongs to The French Illusion by John Grisham. Doubleday published the book with a higher list price of $48.99. It has been on the list for five weeks and climbed from the eighth position in the prior week. This upward movement demonstrates Grisham's continued market strength.

Steady Performers and New Entrants

Abby Jimenez holds the seventh spot on the Hardcover Fiction list with her title A Married Little Christmas. Forever published the book at $40.00. The title has been on the chart for two weeks and moved up from the fifth position in the previous ranking. This ascent suggests strong holiday season anticipation for romance readers.

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Bonnie Garmus ranks eighth with her novel Peck and Peck. Scribner released the title at $38.00. The book has been on the list for three weeks and ascended from the ninth position. This gain indicates a resurgence in interest following earlier chart activity.

The ninth position is held by a collaborative work titled Other Worlds Than These. The authors Stephen King Peter Straub and Gabriel Rodriguez are credited for this release. Scribner published the book at $49.00. This entry made its debut on the list at number nine. The collaboration of these established authors generated immediate visibility upon release.

Lee Child and Andrew Child occupy the tenth spot with their title Chain Reaction. Bantam published this entry at $46.00. The book has been on the list for two weeks and dropped from the number four position in the previous week. This decline illustrates the competitive pressure on thriller titles after their initial launch surge.

Non Fiction Leadership

Earthrise by John Larsen and Jeremy Hansen leads the Hardcover Non Fiction list for November 7 2026. Harper Collins published the book at $41.99. This title has been on the chart for two weeks and debuted at the top position. The subject matter likely appeals to readers interested in space exploration and scientific narratives.

Chrystia Freeland holds the second position with her title Unreliable Boyfriend. Simon and Schuster released the book at $42.00. It has been on the list for one week and fell from the number one position in the previous ranking. This movement is typical for political memoirs following initial high interest.

Malcolm Gladwell ranks third with The American Way of Killing. Little Brown and Co published the title at $45.00. The book has been on the list for one week and climbed from the number five position. This upward trajectory suggests growing reader engagement with Gladwell's sociological analysis.

Sophia Bush secures the fourth spot with her memoir And I Will Tell You Mine. Flatiron Books released the book at $41.99. This is a new entry on the list with no prior week ranking. The debut indicates strong marketing support and initial consumer curiosity regarding the author's personal narrative.

Collin Gosselin holds the fifth position with his title In the Shadow of Eight. Grand Central Publishing released the book at $40.00. The title has been on the list for one week and dropped from the number three position. This decline reflects the volatile nature of memoir sales in the non fiction category.

Andrew D Huberman ranks sixth with his book Protocols. Simon and Schuster published the entry at $49.00. The title has been on the list for two weeks and remained at the number six position. This stability indicates a dedicated readership for health and neuroscience content.

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Market Dynamics and Reader Preferences

Charles Spencer holds the seventh position on the Hardcover Non Fiction list with his title Swan Song. Penguin Press released the book at $48.99. The title has been on the list for one week and moved up from the number eight position. This ascent suggests positive critical reception driving sales momentum.

Michael Douglas occupies the eighth spot with his memoir One Helluva Ride. Grand Central Publishing released the book at $46.00. The title has been on the list for two weeks and dropped from the number four position. This decline is consistent with the typical sales curve for celebrity memoirs after the initial launch period.

Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor rank ninth with their title End Times Fascism. Knopf Canada published the book at $38.00. The title has been on the list for two weeks and remained at the number nine position. This consistency highlights the sustained interest in political commentary and social analysis.

Sylvester Stallone holds the tenth position with his title The Steps. William Morrow and Co released the book at $42.99. This is a new entry on the list with no prior week ranking. The debut reflects the market draw of established film personalities venturing into autobiographical writing.

Paperback and Regional Trends

On the Paperback Fiction list for November 7 2026 Caro Claire Burke leads with her title Yesteryear. Knopf Canada published the book at $27.00. The title has been on the list for one week and maintained the number one position. This dominance in the paperback sector underscores the affordability driving consumer choices in fiction.

Levi holds the second spot on the Paperback Fiction list with his novel Theo of Golden Allen. Simon and Schuster released the book at $26.99. The title has been on the list for one week and climbed from the number three position. This upward movement indicates strong growth in the romance and contemporary fiction segments.

Kathryn Stockett ranks third with her title The Calamity Club. Doubleday Canada published the book at $28.00. The title has been on the list for one week and dropped from the number two position. This fluctuation is standard for bestselling paperback titles following initial high volume sales.

Ana Huang occupies the fourth position with her novel The Keeper. Bloom Books released the book at $29.99. This is a new entry on the list with no prior week ranking. The debut highlights the popularity of the romance subgenre in the paperback market.

Matt Dinniman holds the fifth spot with his title Dungeon Crawler Carl. Ace published the book at $27.99. The title has been on the list for two weeks and remained at the number five position. This stability suggests a loyal readership for fantasy and gaming-inspired fiction.

Sarah J Maas appears again on the Paperback Fiction list at number six with her title A Court of Thorns and Roses. Bloomsbury Publishing released the book at $25.00. This is a new entry on the list. The presence of Maas in multiple categories demonstrates her broad market appeal across formats.