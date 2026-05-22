The proposed ban on the additive potassium bromate, a chemical used in bromated flour, has the potential to reshape the dough-making practices of pizzerias and bagel shops across New York. In response to the ban, these establishments will need to transition to unbromated flour, which could possibly improve the quality of the city's famous foods.

A proposed additive ban could change New York ’s pizza and bagels, some say for the better. One of the key components of their thin-crust pies, bromated flour , which contains a suspected carcinogen, was recently discovered by Salvatore Lo Duca while working in his family’s Brooklyn pizzeria.

He began tweaking the original recipe with unexpected results. The looming ban on potassium bromate, the oxidizing agent used in bromated flour, has raised fears for the city’s most iconic foods.

However, some argue that the move away from bromated flour could ultimately improve the quality of slices across the city by allowing for more well-fermented doughs. A one-year grace period, plus additional time to go through unexpired bags, will be offered to businesses to continue using the additive





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Pizza Ban Bromated Flour Potassium Bromate Dough Identity Texture Flavor Health Impact Quality Industry Move Away Artisan Period Effort

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Aces Face Off in Toronto vs. New York ShowdownTrey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler, two young aces, faced off in a marquee matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Read more »

New York City residents will get a chance to purchase US$50 World Cup ticketsSome lucky New York City residents will soon get a chance to snag cheap seats to this summer’s high-priced World Cup.

Read more »

New York Giants Approve Joe Schoen for Multiyear Contract ExtensionThe New York Giants have agreed to sign general manager Joe Schoen to a multiyear contract extension, solidifying his partnership with new coach John Harbaugh for years to come.

Read more »

New York Mets' Bo Bichette drives in two runs with a singleBo Bichette had a clutch moment in the third inning en route to the Mets' win. He drove in two runs with an RBI single.

Read more »