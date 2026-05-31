New York Mets Match Season High with Fourth Consecutive Victory

The New York Mets have matched a season high with their fourth consecutive victory, scoring 25 runs in the series. Juan Soto hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the team to a win against the Miami Marlins. The Mets' starter, a rookie right-hander, allowed one run but walked a career-high five over five laborious innings. The Marlins have lost five in a row and finished 11-18 in May.

New York Mets ' Juan Soto watches his grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins , Sunday, May 31, 2026, in New York.

Juan Soto laced a two-run single as the Mets matched a season high with their fourth consecutive victory. New York scored 25 runs in the series after totaling two last weekend while getting swept in three games at Miami. Benge, making his 22nd start atop the batting order, became the first Mets rookie to homer leading off a game since Kirk Nieuwenhuis against Tampa Bay on June 14, 2012.

Semien hit a two-run homer in the second, Torrens added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth and Soto hit his third career slam to cap a five-run sixth as the Mets inched past the Marlins into fourth place in the NL East. Mets' starter, a rookie right-hander, allowed one run but walked a career-high five over five laborious innings.

The rookie right-hander has a 9.00 ERA with nine walks in his last three starts after opening the season with a 2.92 ERA and 15 walks in his first nine outings. The Mets' starter was demoted to the bullpen this week, gave up one hit in four innings for his first regular-season save in the majors. Marlins' player had an RBI double in the fourth for the Marlins, who have lost five in a row and finished 11-18 in May.

Another Marlins' player took the loss after giving up two runs in 1 2/3 innings as an opener for the Marlins, who used seven pitchers after scheduled starter was unavailable.





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