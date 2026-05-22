Bo Bichette had a clutch moment in the third inning en route to the Mets' win. He drove in two runs with an RBI single.

New York Mets' Bo Bichette drives in two runs with a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals , Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington.

New York avoided its first three-game skid since April 24-26 in winning for the seventh time in 10 games. Washington slipped to 25-26 and failed to move above .500 this deep into a season for the first time since it was 40-39 on July 1, 2021. Peterson (3-4) escaped early trouble against the Nationals, who entered the game averaging a MLB-leading 5.58 runs.

He escaped a bases-loaded threat in the first and worked out of a two-on jam in the second. Washington had two runners in scoring position with no outs in the fifth, but managed only an RBI groundout by Andrés Chaparro. Peterson, making his first start since an April 29 loss to Washington, allowed one run and four hits in five innings while striking out three.

The 30-year-old left-hander, who is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in a bulk relief role, lowered his ERA as a starter from 8.10 to 6.99. Bichette had a key RBI in the third inning. Bichette then laced a two-run single to center on the first pitch to make it 2-0. This was his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Bichette finished with two hits, a two-run single, and a run scored





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