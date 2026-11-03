New York Liberty Fire Head Coach Chris DeMarco After One Season

The New York Liberty have dismissed head coach Chris DeMarco following a playoff exit. The move marks the third consecutive year a WNBA coach is fired after one year.

The New York Liberty have officially parted ways with head coach Chris DeMarco, ending his tenure just three days after the franchise crowned its 2026 champion. Sources confirmed the decision to ESPN on Tuesday, marking the third time in as many years the organization has changed head coaches. This move follows the dismissal of Sandy Brondello in September 2025, which occurred just one season after New York won its first WNBA title.

Context Of Coaching Turnover

General manager Jonathan Kolb had previously emphasized the urgency of finding the right leader when he spoke two months before hiring DeMarco. Kolb stated that the players deserved the best and that the franchise would take necessary time to make such a bold decision. DeMarco arrived in Brooklyn after spending over a decade with the Golden State Warriors and serving as head coach of the Bahamas men's basketball team since 2019. His transition to the WNBA proved challenging from the start, with the franchise seeking stability after a turbulent period.

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Performance And Playoff Results

DeMarco's single season in New York was characterized by inconsistency and a rocky trajectory. The Liberty won the Commissioner's Cup in late June but held a 13-12 record just before the All-Star break. The team finished the regular season with a 26-18 record, representing their worst win percentage since signing Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in 2023. This performance earned them the eighth and final seed in the playoffs.

Despite the low seed, the Liberty demonstrated resilience in the postseason by sweeping the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in the first round. However, their run ended abruptly in the semifinals, where they were swept by the No. 4 seed Atlanta Dream. This result marked the second consecutive year the Liberty failed to reach the Finals, leading to heightened internal expectations for immediate championship contention.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Leadership

The decision to dismiss DeMarco was heavily influenced by the reactions of the team's star players, who did not advocate for his retention. Breanna Stewart publicly critiqued the team's inconsistency, stating that preparation for the season requires constant readiness rather than last-minute cramming. Stewart also took on a significant leadership burden, often speaking out more than DeMarco regarding team dynamics and officiating decisions.

A pivotal moment occurred after Game 2 of the semifinals, where the Liberty believed officials denied them a reset timeout in overtime. Stewart was the primary voice addressing the controversy, while Sabrina Ionescu also took public accountability for failing to stop the game to clarify the timeout status. This dynamic suggested that the stars carried the leadership weight, undermining DeMarco's authority during critical moments.

Historical Context And Future Outlook

DeMarco becomes the first non-interim coach to win a playoff series in his first season yet not return to coach the same team. His dismissal follows a pattern of recent WNBA volatility, with Teresa Weatherspoon fired in Chicago in 2024 and Chris Koclanes let go in Dallas in 2025 after single seasons. The Liberty's front office apparently lacked faith that DeMarco could grow into the required leader by the next season, opting for a change despite his initial playoff success.

Looking ahead, New York faces significant expectations to address its defensive shortcomings and maintain offensive excellence. With Leonie Fiebich returning from injury, the team aims to become a true contender rather than just a competitive squad. The franchise must now identify a new head coach capable of managing high-pressure environments and leveraging the talents of stars like Stewart and Ionescu to secure a championship in the upcoming season.