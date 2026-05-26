New York Knicks Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers, Head to NBA Finals for First Time Since 1999

The New York Knicks completed a 4-0 series sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, earning them a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP via a unanimous vote, and the Knicks will await the winner of the Western Conference finals before heading to the Finals.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made sure to end this one quickly. Brunson and the Knicks cruised to a blowout 130-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night at Rocket Arena.

That completed the 4-0 series sweep and sent them into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Brunson was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP via a unanimous vote, too. Now, the Knicks will await the winner of the Western Conference finals. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied up 2-2 entering Tuesday night’s Game 5.

The NBA Finals will start on June 3, which gives the Knicks more than a week to prepare. The Knicks took a 12-point lead after the first quarter, and looked extremely comfortable while doing so. They shot 56% from the field in the first 12 minutes with six 3-pointers, and easily beat the Cavaliers in transition repeatedly for easy buckets at the rim, too. By halftime, the game was just about over.

The Knicks used a long 20-0 burst into the second quarter to break the game wide open, and opened the second period on a 23-6 run to snag a 25-point lead. Brunson had 10 points at halftime, and even received chants from Knicks fans that packed into Rocket Arena before they carried a 19-point advantage into the locker room. The Cavaliers comeback hopes just never came together.

The Knicks pushed their lead to 30 briefly in the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way to pick up the 37-point win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31 points in the loss, which ended the Cavaliers’ deepest postseason run since the LeBron James era. Evan Mobley added 15 points and seven rebounds, and James Harden had 12 points after going 0-of-6 from behind the arc.

Brunson had 15 points and five assists, and didn’t play a second in the fourth quarter. He was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP via a unanimous vote, too. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Knicks, and OG Anunoby finished with 17 points. Monday night was just the latest time that the Knicks have looked just about unstoppable in recent weeks.

The Knicks have now won 11 straight games — their last loss was back on April 23 — and are entering the Finals off back-to-back sweeps after they swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals. All but one of those games was decided by double digits, too, though the Knicks did have to rally back from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Cavaliers. And, all three of their closeout games have been complete blowouts.

The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game 6 in the first round, and then rolled over the 76ers by 30 in Game 4. The Knicks are now in the Finals for the first time since 1999, when they fell to the Spurs under head coach Jeff Van Gundy. The team hasn’t won a title since 1973. In order to end that drought, they’ll have to get past either reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

But thankfully for the Knicks, they’ll be able to sit back, watch and recover while the two sides duke it out. That is undoubtedly a big advantage with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line. Based on how the last 31 days have gone, the Knicks have earned that break. The Knicks are heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, thanks to an absolute smack down against the Cavaliers.

New York picks up its second straight series sweep behind a well-rounded 37-point win, with six players ending in double digits on points and the starting lineup sitting for most of the fourth quarter. This was a dominant showing from start to finish. The Knicks pull ahead from the very start, and simply never let up on the fading Cavs.

Now, New York will face the winner of the much more competitive Spurs-Thunder series, with the hope of snapping a lengthy championship drought. Knicks starters are out as Mike Brown brings on New York’s bench to close this out. The Knicks are a little over six minutes away from their second straight sweep. We’re just about done here.

The Knicks are 12 minutes away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Landry Shamet is up to a team-high 16 points off the bench, too, and is a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the arc. The Knicks are piling it on, and pushed their lead to 30 briefly before Mike Brown called a timeout late in the third. The Cleveland comeback just isn’t materializing.

Welp, that’s back-to-back 3s from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges now to force a Cleveland timeout. The Knicks are back up by 22. The Cavs are hanging in there to start the second half, but they’ll need to make a real move here to climb back into the game. The 7-4 start they’ve opened the third with Donovan Mitchell is up to 20 for Cleveland, and doing his best to keep them in it.

He’s shot 6-of-13 from the field, too, and has four of the team’s seven 3-pointers





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