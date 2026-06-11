New York Knicks make record comeback to beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks made a remarkable comeback from 29 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally and give the Knicks a 3-1 lead.

The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down and moved to the brink of their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally, giving the Knicks a 3-1 lead and three chances to win the championship. The Spurs led 81-52 in the third quarter, but the young Spurs went cold in the second half, going 3 for 17 behind the arc as the Knicks outscored them 58-30





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Record Comeback San Antonio Spurs OG Anunoby Jalen Brunson

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