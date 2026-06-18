New York Knicks Celebrate First NBA Championship Since 1973 with Ticker-Tape Parade

The New York Knicks celebrated their first NBA championship since 1973 with a ticker-tape parade on Thursday. The parade started at 10 a.m. ET in Lower Manhattan near Battery Park and extended up Broadway to New York City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented the team the keys to the city in a ticketed ceremony.

The New York Knicks will celebrate their first NBA championship since 1973 with a ticker-tape parade on Thursday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. ET in Lower Manhattan near Battery Park, with the route extending up Broadway to New York City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team the keys to the city in a ticketed ceremony.

Knicks coach Mike Brown has been waiting over a decade for this moment and celebrated at the team's championship parade Thursday by singing a popular song with fans. One of the biggest Knicks fans got to sit on Jalen Brunson's float at the championship parade. Filmmaker Spike Lee was ecstatic to be at the event, making sure to note that it was his first-ever parade.

The Finals MVP put the team on his back during the series, earning even more respect from Knicks fans for his heroics. Mitchell Robinson wanted his truck to be in the Knicks' championship parade and he got his wish. The Knicks' championship parade wouldn't be complete without some former legends in attendance. One of the biggest of that group includes Carmelo Anthony, who talked about what it means to be at the parade.

City Hall has the jersey numbers hung up behind the stage for the post-parade ceremony later. However, someone forgot to check the Knicks' jersey numbers. Dillon Jones wore No. 33 during last year's preseason before he was cut and ended up landing with New York in January. The first Knicks float to make its way down the streets of New York features Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunody, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul.

To celebrate a Knicks championship, you get married, of course. More images from Knicks' parade are pouring in. Fans are really enjoying this moment, which shouldn't come as a big surprise. Thousands of fans lined up ahead of the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals.

Fans were seen wearing Knicks jerseys and holding up signs in support of their team. A general view of New York City Hall before the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals. Fans arrived prior to the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals. Knicks fans continue to swarm the city as the team's championship parade gets underway.

Fans who couldn't get into viewing pens weren't going to just head home. Instead, they'll watch the parade any way they can. Knicks fans will be in for a special treat during Thursday's parade. When the team takes the float, they'll have a special guest with them: Mikal Bridges' dog.

Knicks fans making it tough to get anywhere in New York The Knicks put up some impressive numbers during the team's run to the championship. On Thursday, the team's fans are about to put up some impressive numbers while celebrating that victory. Knicks fans are out in force Thursday, making it hard to even get out of the Subway stations around the city.

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. The celebration is a testament to the team's perseverance and dedication to their craft. The parade is a celebration of the team's achievement and a chance for fans to show their support. The team's fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it's clear that they are enjoying every minute of it.

The parade is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans, and it's a chance for them to be a part of history. The team's victory is a source of pride for the city, and the parade is a celebration of that pride. The parade is a chance for fans to come together and celebrate their team's achievement.

The team's fans are a big part of what makes the parade so special, and it's clear that they are enjoying every minute of it. The parade is a celebration of the team's hard work and dedication, and it's a chance for fans to show their appreciation for that effort. The team's victory is a testament to the power of teamwork and determination, and the parade is a celebration of that spirit.

The parade is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans, and it's a chance for them to be a part of history. The team's fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it's clear that they are enjoying every minute of it. The parade is a celebration of the team's achievement and a chance for fans to show their support.

The team's victory is a source of pride for the city, and the parade is a celebration of that pride. The parade is a chance for fans to come together and celebrate their team's achievement. The team's fans are a big part of what makes the parade so special, and it's clear that they are enjoying every minute of it.

The parade is a celebration of the team's hard work and dedication, and it's a chance for fans to show their appreciation for that effort. The team's victory is a testament to the power of teamwork and determination, and the parade is a celebration of that spirit





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