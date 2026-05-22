New York Giants Approve Joe Schoen for Multiyear Contract Extension

The New York Giants have agreed to sign general manager Joe Schoen to a multiyear contract extension, solidifying his partnership with new coach John Harbaugh for years to come.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are set to sign general manager Joe Schoen to a multiyear contract extension , pairing him with new coach John Harbaugh for years to come.

Schoen, 47, came to the Giants in 2022 along with coach Brian Daboll. His contract was set to expire after this upcoming season. While Daboll was fired in October, the Giants entrusted Schoen with driving the coaching search that ultimately produced Harbaugh. The two then worked together through free agency and the draft.

'We were able to get on the same page right off the bat in terms of what we were looking for, in terms of team building, trying to find the right type of guys that fit our scheme and our system,' Schoen said earlier this week while sitting alongside Harbaugh at a Giants town hall in Manhattan. 'We were aligned from Day 1. So it's been great. It has been a really good offseason for us.

' Schoen came to the Giants after five seasons as the assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills under Brandon Beane. He previously worked in personnel roles for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers. The Giants started strong in Schoen's first season. They went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game as he slapped together the roster in his maiden year.

But New York hit a rough stretch over the next three seasons, going 13-38 from 2023 to 2025. Schoen even admitted missteps as a result of the early success during that 2022 season. Giants ownership has liked the way that Schoen has worked collaboratively with Harbaugh, and John Mara said last year that he thought the organization's decision-making process was the best he's ever seen during his time with the team.

The franchise is optimistic about its future, specifically with Harbaugh as the coach





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