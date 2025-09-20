New York City Protest Targets Billionaires, Demands Climate Justice and Social Change

Hundreds of activists marched in New York City to Make Billionaires Pay, advocating for climate justice, social justice, and an end to policies they view as harmful. The demonstration, held ahead of the UN General Assembly, highlighted the interconnectedness of various social and environmental issues.

In New York City , on a Saturday in September 2025, hundreds of activists converged on Park Avenue, directing their march toward Trump Tower. The protest, themed Make Billionaires Pay, was a demonstration of unified demands, calling for climate justice, democratic principles, freedom of expression, gender equality, an end to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protesters' diverse array of signs and slogans pointed to a common thread: the belief that a small, powerful elite prioritizes financial gain over the well-being of the general public. Mahaishuwea, a member of the Hidatsa tribe, eloquently expressed this sentiment, drawing a connection between historical colonization, resource exploitation, and the present-day actions of the affluent. Her words resonated with the urgency of the moment, highlighting the fight for collective action and the preservation of the planet. This demonstration was one of many planned globally in the week leading up to the United Nations General Assembly and New York Climate Week, echoing the persistent need for addressing climate change and its implications. Despite international agreements and conferences, global emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases have continued to rise, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events. The year 2024 saw record-breaking temperatures, and regulatory changes by the Trump administration have further eased restrictions on the oil and coal industries, while creating obstacles for the development of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.\The event brought together activists who are passionate about various causes. Tamika Middleton, the managing director of the Women's March, noted how the interconnectedness of the issues had become more evident. The crowd, spanning several city blocks, moved past luxury establishments, including Louis Vuitton, Bergdorf Goodman, and Tiffany & Co. Protesters carried large papier-mache puppets representing prominent figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Others displayed a 160-foot bill, highlighting the economic damages caused by extreme weather events, which have been exacerbated by the carbon emissions of major polluting companies. Some protesters adopted symbolic roles, such as dressing as the Statue of Liberty, while others carried signs with messages advocating for different causes. Tatiana Cruz, one of the protesters holding up the Elon Musk puppet, summarized the core message as Eat the rich. She also shared her personal story, highlighting the impetus for her increased involvement in activism after the deportation of her friends. Cruz's experience mirrors the broader movement towards advocating for migrant rights, Palestinian liberation, and climate change action. The protest showcased the convergence of multiple causes, emphasizing their shared goals for human rights and environmental protection.\Julia Donahue-Wait, who came from the South Bronx with a group of families, described the interconnectedness of the various causes represented at the march. Her six-year-old daughter, Eurydice, has grown up participating in picket lines and assisting with poster painting. Another protester held a sign that stated Our work is love. Donahue-Wait emphasized that the demonstration was driven by people seeking to reclaim power. Her intention is to educate future generations about how to speak up, and how to demonstrate that we are not afraid. The protest concluded with a five-minute moment of silence observed by the participants in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower. This act of silence provided a moment of reflection on the issues that led the protesters to gather in unity and to highlight the need to act with compassion. The gathering highlighted a unified commitment to justice and a desire for a more equitable society, underscoring the significance of collective action, the power of diverse perspectives, and the importance of amplifying marginalized voices





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Social Justice Protest Billionaires New York City

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harem pants, headscarves and more top trends from New York Fashion WeekNew York Fashion Week culminated with a final flurry of shows, with five runway trends standing out

Read more »

Diamond Kilmer Revises East York Heritage Redevelopment With New HeightsTeagan has covered Toronto, GTA, and Ontario cottage country real estate. Before coming to STOREYS as a staff writer, she was a freelance writer for Toronto Life and Cottage Life.

Read more »

Judge rejects Trump’s New York Times lawsuit for being ‘decidedly improper and impermissible’In a ruling dripping with derision, a federal judge has rejected U.S. President Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, asserting that the rambling 85-page suit did not follow federal rules for filing civil complaints.

Read more »

Federal Judge Tosses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York TimesTrump took issue with reporting about Mark Burnett turning him into a celebrity, arguing he 'was already a mega-celebrity' before 'The Apprentice.'

Read more »

Judge throws out Trump's $15B US lawsuit against the New York TimesA Florida federal judge on Friday tossed out a $15-billion US defamation lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump against the New York Times.

Read more »

Varcoe: Benevity names new CEO, as city tech sector's growth rate leads North AmericaVarcoe

Read more »