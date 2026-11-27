New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had surgery Friday to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a soccer game with reporters. First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will fill in while Mamdani recovers.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani underwent surgery on Friday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, an injury he suffered earlier this month while playing soccer with a group of reporters.

The mayor is expected to remain in the hospital until at least 2 p.m. on Friday and will spend the rest of the day recovering. City Hall declined to specify which hospital is performing the procedure, citing the mayor's right to patient confidentiality. The friendly soccer match between Mamdani, a rabid fan of the beautiful game, and the City Hall press corps was originally intended to be off the record.

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However, Mamdani was forced to make the details public last week when he hobbled into a news conference with the help of crutches and an orthopedic medical walking boot.

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"I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35," Mamdani said during a Nov. 20 news conference in the rotunda of City Hall. "Soon after, I tore my Achilles. " The injury, which the mayor attributed to a lack of proper stretching, did not stop him from boasting that his team had defeated the press corps 10-5.

A reporter who participated in the game described the moment and said the mayor had "crumbled on his own.

Mayor Undergoes Achilles Surgery

" No members of the opposing team contributed to the injury. Achilles repair is commonly performed under general anesthesia, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The mayor's spokesperson confirmed that will be the case for Mamdani's procedure, which typically requires an incision on the back of the calf to allow surgeons to stitch the tendon back together.

"I'm going to be laid out for a couple of days," Mamdani said during a news conference this week. He also admitted, "I'm scared. It's my first surgery.

" The timing means Mamdani will miss the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was postponed until Saturday because of the weather. He is not expected to attend any events over the weekend, and a return to work is planned for Monday, according to City Hall.

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Deputy Mayors Cover Mayor Duties

While Mamdani spends most of Friday in the hospital, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan, a veteran of municipal government who has served in multiple administrations, will fill in for him, followed by Julia Kerson, the deputy mayor for operations. The injury has posed a logistical challenge for the mayor, who usually keeps a packed schedule with public press events nearly every day.

Social media videos show Mamdani has not missed a beat, even if he is moving slowly and limping along as he arrives to cultural celebrations, photo opportunities and turkey distributions over the past few days. On Nov. 26, he helped the Rev. Al Sharpton serve meals at NAN's Annual Thanksgiving Feeding in the Harlem area of New York City.

Mamdani, who usually walks at a brisk New York City pace, now travels with a stool, which is set up to provide relief and get him off his feet during news conferences that can drag on. A mayoral injury is to be taken seriously. New York City's charter clearly outlines a line of succession should a sitting mayor become unable to perform the job, be absent from the city for more than 9 consecutive days or be removed from office.

Past Mayors Faced Medical Challenges

In this instance, the charter requires City Hall to put a plan in place while Mamdani is expected to be medically incapacitated. Mamdani is not the first New York City mayor to face a medical challenge while in office. Former mayor Bill de Blasio had surgery on his knee in 2020 and underwent a procedure for a hernia in 2015. Eric Adams, Mamdani's predecessor, was under full anesthesia during a colonoscopy in 2025.

The mayor's vulnerability was on full display this week when reporters asked how he was feeling ahead of the procedure.