New Westminster Police Hunt Bear Spray Suspects After Halloween Attack

New Westminster Police are seeking four or five males linked to a Halloween night assault involving bear spray near the SkyTrain Station. One victim suffered facial injuries on Carnarvon Street.

New Westminster Police are actively investigating a violent assault that occurred on Halloween night involving the deployment of bear spray. The incident took place on the 900 block of Carnarvon Street and resulted in facial injuries for one individual. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. to respond to the report of the altercation.

Chronology of the Carnarvon Street Incident

The sequence of events began inside the shopping mall located near the New Westminster SkyTrain Station. Two individuals were reportedly present in the mall when they encountered a group consisting of four or five males. According to the police news release issued on Thursday, this group followed the initial victims as they left the mall area. The suspects tracked the pair along Carnarvon Street before initiating the confrontation.

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Upon reaching the street, two of the males from the group directly confronted one of the victims. This individual was subsequently assaulted by the attackers. During the physical altercation, the suspects deployed bear spray against the victim. The use of the irritant agent caused immediate harm to the individual targeted in the attack.

Injuries and Immediate Response Details

The New Westminster Police Department confirmed that the victim sustained significant facial injuries during the incident. The severity of the injuries necessitated immediate medical attention from emergency responders. Firefighters attended the scene to treat the victim before police could fully secure the area.

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Despite the rapid response by emergency services, the suspects managed to escape the location before law enforcement arrived. New Westminster Police stated that the individuals fled the area immediately following the assault. Investigators have not yet located or identified any of the suspects involved in the crime.

Suspect Descriptions and Witness Appeals

Sergeant Andrew Leaver is leading the investigation and is asking the public for assistance in identifying the perpetrators. Police describe the suspects as Middle Eastern or Hispanic males who are all approximately six feet tall. Specific clothing details have been released to help the public recognize the individuals. One suspect was wearing all black attire during the incident.

Another individual was described as wearing all grey with a hooded sweatshirt. A third suspect was noted to be wearing red clothing paired with a black vest. Sergeant Leaver emphasized that investigators do not believe the suspects and the victims were known to one another prior to the attack.

Community Safety and Next Steps

The New Westminster Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to come forward. Individuals who captured video of the area around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night are particularly encouraged to contact authorities. The department hopes that digital evidence can help pinpoint the identities of the fleeing suspects.

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Investigators are working to determine exactly what prompted the assault on Carnarvon Street. They are analyzing all available information to establish a motive for the attack. The public is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 if they have any relevant information regarding this case.