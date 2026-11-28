NWPD arrests Kenneth Daniels and Sean Hudson for stealing keys tracked via device. Both face charges including breaking and entering in New Westminster.

New Westminster police officers arrested two men following the recovery of stolen keys that were tracked to an apartment building. The charges stem from an incident that began on the evening of Nov. 22, when a resident discovered their keys were missing from a lobby table. The recovery was made possible by a tracking device embedded in the keychain, which allowed law enforcement to monitor the items' movements and identify the suspects.

Tracking Device Leads to Arrest

The investigation began around 11 p.m. on Nov. 22, when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Braid Street. A resident had reported that their keys, which were left on a table in the building's lobby earlier in the day, had vanished. The resident contacted police after noticing that the tracking device on the keychain indicated the keys had returned to the building after being taken elsewhere.

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When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with the complainant in the lobby. At that moment, two suspects exited an elevator. The resident activated an audible alert on the key fob, which confirmed the location of the stolen property. Officers immediately located one of the suspects in possession of the keys and arrested both individuals on the spot.

Charges Against Daniels and Hudson

Police identified the suspects as Kenneth Daniels and Sean Hudson. Both men have been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence. The New Westminster Police Department stated that both suspects were released from custody with specific conditions attached to their release pending further legal proceedings.

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Additional charges have been laid against Kenneth Daniels. He faces a charge for breaching an undertaking as well as a charge for possession of stolen property valued under $5,000. These charges are separate from the breaking and entering offence that applies to both individuals involved in the incident.

Court Dates and Suspect Details

Public court records provide age estimates for the accused based on their birth years. Kenneth Daniels was born in 1973, placing his age between 52 and 53 years old. Sean Hudson was born in 1987, making him 38 or 39 years old. The court records do not specify exact ages, but these birth years define their current demographic profiles.

Both Kenneth Daniels and Sean Hudson are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9 in New Westminster. This appearance will determine the next steps in the legal process following their initial arrest and charging by the New Westminster Police Department. The specific conditions of their release remain in effect until this hearing.

Police Praise Technology Use

Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster Police Department highlighted the effectiveness of the tracking technology used in this case. He stated that the investigation demonstrates how modern tools assist both residents and police in recovering stolen property. The tracking device provided critical information that helped officers locate the keys quickly and identify the suspects involved.

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Leaver emphasized that tracking devices are a practical method for securing valuables. The audible alert feature played a decisive role in confirming the presence of the stolen items at the apartment building. This technological evidence allowed law enforcement to make a direct connection between the suspects and the crime scene.

The successful resolution of this case underscores the value of proactive security measures for residents. The New Westminster Police Department continues to encourage the use of such devices to aid in investigations. The charges against Daniels and Hudson reflect the seriousness with which authorities treat property crimes involving tracked items.