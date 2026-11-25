New Westminster Police arrested a suspect for arson after a neighbor reported suspicious activity. Two residents escaped injury during the November 21 incident.

Police in New Westminster have taken a suspect into custody following an attempted arson incident that threatened a residential property. The New Westminster Police Department confirmed the arrest after an investigation linked a man to a fire that broke out at a home on Park Row. Authorities emphasized that swift action by a neighbor and prompt police response ensured the safety of the occupants.

Arrest Details and Timeline

Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster Police Department stated that the suspect was apprehended without incident. The arrest occurred after officers identified a man matching the witness description. This individual was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation into the criminal charges.

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The initial call for service reached officers shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police responded to a report of an active fire at a residence located in the 100 block of Park Row. Emergency crews arrived to find the structure actively burning, which required immediate intervention to control the blaze.

Neighbor Witness Provides Critical Clues

A neighbor playing a pivotal role spotted a man in the backyard of the property shortly before the flames appeared. This witness provided investigators with a detailed description of the individual they observed. The reporter noted that the man was moving items around near the home prior to the fire starting, suggesting premeditated preparation.

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Sgt. Andrew Leaver credited this vigilant neighbor with preventing potential harm to the residents. The police officer explained that trusting instincts and reporting suspicious activity was key to solving the case. This information allowed investigators to narrow down their search for the perpetrator effectively.

Residents Safe and Property Damage Limited

Two people were sleeping inside the home when the fire broke out during the early hours of the morning. They were awakened by the smoke and danger, allowing them to evacuate the building safely. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported to the occupants.

The structural damage was confined to the exterior of the home. Despite the severity of an arson attempt, the interior living spaces remained protected due to the quick evacuation and fire suppression efforts. The residents were able to return to their lives without physical harm following the incident.

Investigation Progress and Public Appeal

Following the initial fire, police searched the surrounding area using police dogs to track the suspect. These efforts did not immediately locate the individual, prompting continued monitoring of the neighborhood. The following day, officers received another report regarding a suspicious person in the same vicinity.

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This new tip allowed officers to quickly locate the man who matched the earlier description. The successful identification led directly to the arson charge. The New Westminster Police Department is urging anyone with additional information to contact them at 604-525-5411 to assist with the ongoing case.