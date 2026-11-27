James Brown in New Westminster flies over a dozen flags to spread joy. His personal journey from pessimism to optimism inspires neighbors with visual positivity and resilience.

James Brown sits on the front steps of his New Westminster home in British Columbia, strumming a ukulele while a yellow flag featuring a smiling face waves prominently above the yard. This visual beacon is part of a diverse collection that includes over a dozen different banners displayed on a dedicated pole near his residence. The project began during the pandemic as a way to combat personal boredom but quickly evolved into a community-focused effort to entertain neighbors and celebrate local spirit.

Collection Reflects Hobbies and Holidays

The rotating display serves as a daily celebration of various holidays, historical moments, and specific interests shared by the Brown family. James Brown explicitly mentioned that his son is a major Star Wars fan, which led to the inclusion of a Jedi flag. He raises this banner to send a message on May fourth, wishing fans that may the fourth be with them. The collection also honors his brother, who is a dedicated fan of Star Trek. James hoists the Star Trek flag to convey a hope that viewers will live long and prosper, integrating pop culture references into his public display.

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From Pessimism to Resilience Through Love

The origin of the primary happy face flag is deeply rooted in James Brown's personal life and his marriage to Eileen Brown. When the couple first met, Eileen Brown was the perpetually positive one in the relationship, describing herself as having a glass half-full outlook. In contrast, James Brown described himself at the time as an Eeyore, representing a glass half-empty perspective. This dynamic shifted significantly when Eileen Brown was diagnosed with cancer.

During her illness, James Brown made a concentrated effort to remain positive, consistently affirming that her prognosis would be good. He supported his wife through small, meaningful gestures, such as giving her a small bell to ring whenever she needed him. This simple tool allowed Eileen to summon his help, and the ringing of the bell often resulted in shared laughter. Eileen Brown notes that although she has been cancer-free for a decade, the memory of these moments still brings her joy and reminds her that choosing fun is essential even when things do not go as planned.

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Community Impact and Ongoing Display

Currently, James Brown flies the happy face flag most of the time to complement the joyful aspects of daily life. He raises the banner in response to random positive occurrences, such as a sunny day or the sight of a cute baby walking by. He also uses the flag to celebrate the arrival of his wife, Eileen Brown, who frequently joins him on the front steps. When negative news dominates current events, the happy flag serves as a counter-narrative, reminding passersby to focus on hope rather than despair.

The display has become a source of connection for James Brown and his neighbors. He observes that even during dark times, small positive actions can help people recover from slumps. James Brown admits that his relationship with his wife has fundamentally changed his outlook, leading him to laugh that the glass is no longer half-empty. The couple often sits together on their steps, playing hopeful songs while the happy flag flies at full-mast. James Brown concludes that sometimes individuals must create their own circumstances to foster happiness for themselves and others.