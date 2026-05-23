New U.S. Green Card Policy Could Cause Long Waits for Canadians in the U.S.

A Canadian immigration lawyer says a new U.S. policy requiring most foreigners to apply for green cards from their home countries may cause long waits and complications for Canadians living in the U.S. seeking permanent residency.

A Canadian immigration lawyer says a new U.S. policy requiring most foreigners to apply for green cards from their home countries may cause long waits and complications for Canadians living in the U.S. seeking permanent residency.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on May 23, 2026, that foreigners living in the States on temporary visas, such as students, temporary workers, or visitors, must go through consular services in their home countries to apply for permanent residency, with some exceptions. USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler says the policy aims for the immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes.

Immigration lawyer Joel Guberman, of Toronto-based firm Guberman Appleby, says the policy came ‘out of left field’ and it’s not clear what exceptions could be made to the new regulation. Guberman anticipates that the only U.S. consulate in Canada processing green card applications is located in Montreal, leading to long wait times and stretching months or even years.

He has several clients impacted by this change, and he anticipates his firm will receive more inquiries in the coming days from Canadians living in the U.S. seeking permanent residency. This report by The Canadian Press was the first to publish this news on May 23, 2026





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U.S. Green Card Policy Long Waits Canadian Immigration Lawyer Canadian Residents U.S. Consulate Processing Green Cards Montreal Exceptions To The New Regulation

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