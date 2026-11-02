U.S. Flight Disruption Rules Delayed to 2027 Could Reduce Passenger Protections

New U.S. Department of Transportation rules reclassifying ten types of flight disruptions as outside airline control take effect February 1, 2027, prompting a lawsuit from passenger advocates and concern among Canadian travellers.

New U.S. government rules on flight disruptions will take effect February 1, 2027, after being postponed from an original date of October 19, and could affect passengers travelling within the U.S., to the U.S., or from the U.S., including those coming from Canada.

The U.S. Department of Transportation published the new rules in the Federal Register daily journal in September. The rules reclassify 10 types of events that cause flight delays and cancellations as outside the airline's control. These events include a passenger's death, unscheduled mechanical issues, severe weather, cybersecurity attacks and potential tech outages. The department acknowledged in the notice that the total value of amenities and compensation currently provided by air carriers to consumers will be reduced under this final rule.

Also read Alberta Government Rejects Call to Postpone 2027 Provincial Election

New Rules Shift Airline Liability Control

Katy Nastro, a travel industry expert based in New York and a correspondent with the Flighty flight-tracker app, said the change may mean travellers will not be entitled to the same type of protections they used to have. So basically, it is taking some of what was the responsibility of the airlines and recategorizing them outside of the airline's control, Nastro said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.

Advertisement

And very simply, for travellers, that means you may not be entitled to the same type of protections that you are now. Now, when this new rule goes into effect, you as a passenger, if you are impacted due to an unscheduled maintenance event, this is outside of the airline's control, meaning that they are not now forced, or really obliged, to provide a hotel voucher or a meal voucher, she added.

Nastro said the change will affect anyone travelling within the U.S., to the U.S., or from the U.S., regardless of their nationality or the airline, if their flight experiences certain types of disruptions that are now outside the airline's control. In certain circumstances, it does grey the disruption category for consumers, she said.

Passenger Advocacy Group Sues DOT

This new regulation just makes it even more confusing for travellers when they are trying to navigate what exactly they are entitled to in terms of disruption protections. Under the current DOT regulations, Nastro said disrupted flights may allow travellers to get hotel or meal vouchers, rebook flights or get refunds. Airline passenger advocacy group FlyersRights is suing the U.S. Department of Transportation over the rules, which they say shift the costs from airline delays to passengers.

A change in reporting classifications is not permission to reduce passenger rights, Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights, said in a news release Friday. The rule sneakily transfers costs from airlines back to passengers for delays involving mechanical problems that are the responsibility and fault of the airlines.

Advertisement

Gábor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights, said he believes the new rules may have a minimal impact on Canadian travellers flying to or from the U.S. because they would have some rights under the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations. However, he said Canada's passenger protection regulations are weak with rules that are unnecessarily complex and very difficult to enforce.

Minimal Impact Expected on Canadian Travelers

He said the U.S. rule change's effect is primarily administrative, because it involves how flight disruptions are being reported and passengers are not compensated in cash for flight disruptions in the U.S. Lukács said the main issue with the new rules will be unexpected maintenance issues, which he said is completely unreasonable. The delayed implementation means the rules originally set for October 19 will not apply until February 1, 2027.

Until then, current DOT regulations remain in place for disrupted flights, which may allow travellers to get hotel or meal vouchers, rebook flights or get refunds.