New Trial Ordered for Paramedic in Fatal Ambulance-Snowplow Collision

Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek has overturned the careless driving conviction of paramedic Shani Larrett, ordering a new trial due to the lower court's failure to address key evidence regarding whiteout conditions and due diligence.

A new trial has been ordered for Shani Larrett, a veteran primary-care paramedic convicted of careless driving causing death following a 2022 collision between an ambulance and a snowplow in northern Ontario.

Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek overturned last year's conviction, citing that the justice of the peace who presided over the original trial failed to address key pieces of evidence. The collision occurred on Feb. 20, 2022, approximately 40 km north of Wawa, when the ambulance carrying patient Connie Halverson, 68, of White River, slammed into the rear of a snowplow. Halverson died as a result of the crash.

Larrett and her defense lawyer, Anthony Orazietti, appealed the Highway Traffic Act conviction, which carries fines between $2,000 and $50,000, up to two years imprisonment, and a potential five-year license suspension. In his decision released yesterday, Justice Kwolek noted that the justice of the peace did not address Larrett's evidence regarding due diligence, specifically why she drove in the manner she did and her belief that the snowplow was much farther away, so she did not yet have to apply her brakes.

The judge also found that the lower court failed to analyze whether blowing snow from the plow, combined with whiteout conditions, impacted Larrett's perception of the distance between the ambulance and the snowplow. Evidence from the snowplow driver, who testified that he had not seen the ambulance in his rearview mirror in the seconds before hearing the siren, was also not considered as evidence of brief whiteout conditions.

Kwolek wrote, 'The evidence was not addressed by the justice of the peace in her reasons, and therefore, it is unclear as to whether the evidence of the appellant on these points was accepted or rejected.

' The appeal has been granted, meaning the provincial offences matter will return to trial. Justice Kwolek ruled that a previous motion to acquit Larrett would not be appropriate.

Meanwhile, in 2023, members of Halverson's family filed a $1-million civil lawsuit against Larrett and the Algoma District Services Administration Board, which oversees paramedic services in the area. The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court. This case highlights the complexities of driving in hazardous winter conditions and the legal standards for due diligence in emergency vehicle operations.

The new trial will allow both sides to present additional evidence and arguments, potentially clarifying the circumstances of the tragic collision





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paramedic Careless Driving Conviction Overturned Snowplow Collision Due Diligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poilievre says Alberta needs new priorities from Ottawa, not a new countryCALGARY — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the easiest way to squash separatist sentiment in Alberta is for the federal government to butt out of the province's business.

Read more »

Encouraging trial results for AstraZeneca’s new weight-loss pillA new pill developed by the British pharma firm AstraZeneca appears to help people lose a similar amount of weight to other GLP-1 oral drugs, trial results showed Monday.

Read more »

Special to the DCN: New home, new era – Golf Canada’s HQ unveiledGolf Canada has officially opened the doors to its new national headquarters and permanent home in Caledon, Ont., ushering in a new era of Canadian golf.

Read more »

New Alberta millionaire looks toward new truck, yard workA Coleman, Alta., man’s aims are simple after a million-dollar lottery win this spring.

Read more »