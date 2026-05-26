New trend of family separations and deportations in Quebec

Refugee advocates are reporting a new trend of deportation proceedings involving families in Quebec, where the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is focusing its removal efforts. Parents are forced to choose which of them will be deported and who will remain with their children. A breastfeeding mother detained for weeks without her newborn. A young father facing separation from his baby who has heart problems. Refugee advocates are calling on the federal government to adopt a policy suspending deportations that would separate families.

Refugee advocates say they are seeing a new trend of deportation proceedings involving families in Quebec , where the Canada Border Services Agency seems to be focusing its removal efforts.

Parents are forced to choose which of them will be deported and who will remain with their children. A breastfeeding mother detained for weeks without her newborn. A young father facing separation from his baby who has heart problems. Refugee advocates say they are seeing a new trend of deportation proceedings involving parents whose spouses or children are allowed to remain in Canada.

They say the pattern appears to be concentrated in Quebec, where the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seems to be focusing its removal efforts. These are extremely dramatic cases of family separation, according to Maryse Poisson, the director of social intervention at the Welcome Collective. Children could be deprived of one of their parents indefinitely. The increase in deportations in Quebec follows a broader hardening of public discourse around asylum seekers in Quebec.

Refugee advocates are calling on the federal government to adopt a policy suspending deportations that would separate families





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