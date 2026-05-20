New study suggests that POTS symptoms can improve, offering hope for patients and research participants.

A medical student at the University of Calgary, Kate Bourne, is drawing from her lived experience with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) to further the medical field's understanding of the neurological disorder through a new study investigating its long-term impacts.

A University of Calgary student, Kate Bourne, is conducting a research study focused on a neurological disorder called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Kate Bourne, a medical student , is 36 years old and was diagnosed with POTS at 24 after experiencing symptoms for over a decade.

The study involved 44 patients diagnosed with POTS over 20 years ago and aimed to examine the long-term impacts of the disorder on patient's quality of life. According to the research findings, over half of the patients experienced an improvement in their symptoms through treatment, time, or a combination of both. The study was led by Kate Bourne and Dr. Satish Raj, both professors with the University of Calgary's department of cardiac sciences.

The study's outcomes suggest that POTS does not disappear in the majority of patients, yet it can lead to a significant improvement in their quality of life for half of the patients. The research findings hope to provide better understanding and outcomes in the medical field and help patients suffering from POT





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Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POT University Of Calgary Department Of Cardiac Sciences Medical Student New Study Long-Term Impacts Quality Of Life

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