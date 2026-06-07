New Study Reveals Pigeon Navigation Secret Lies in Liver Cells

Scientists have discovered that iron-rich immune cells in pigeons' livers may act as magnetic sensors, helping them navigate using Earth's magnetic field. The finding resolves a decades-old mystery and could have implications for other migratory animals.

For centuries, pigeons have been trusted messengers, carrying vital information across long distances. From announcing Olympic victors in ancient Greece to relaying wartime pleas, these birds have demonstrated an uncanny ability to find their way home.

A new study led by researchers at the University of Bonn and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany suggests that the key to this remarkable navigation may lie in an unexpected organ: the liver. The findings challenge long-held theories about how pigeons sense the Earth's magnetic field and offer a fresh perspective on animal navigation. Scientists have long known that homing pigeons rely on a combination of cues, including the sun, visual landmarks, and smells.

When these cues are unavailable, such as on overcast days or during night flights, pigeons appear to tap into the Earth's magnetic field as a backup compass. However, the exact mechanism behind this magnetic sensing has remained elusive. Previous hypotheses included light-sensitive molecules in the eyes or magnetic particles in the beak, but none fully explained the phenomenon.

The new research, published in the journal Science, points to iron-rich immune cells called macrophages, located in the liver, as potential magnetic sensors. The discovery originated from earlier research in mice, where immunologist Christian Kurts found that immune cells in the spleen accumulate iron and become sensitive to magnetic fields. Collaborating with animal behavior scientist Martin Wikelski, the team wondered if similar cells existed in birds.

After screening various organs, they found the highest concentration of iron in the liver, not the spleen. These iron-laden macrophages, which normally recycle old red blood cells, were found nestled close to nerve fibers, suggesting a pathway to transmit magnetic information to the brain. To test this, the researchers temporarily depleted macrophages in pigeons using a drug called clodronate. When released under overcast conditions, the treated pigeons became disoriented and flew randomly, while untreated pigeons oriented correctly.

This experiment provides strong evidence that liver macrophages play a crucial role in magnetic sensing. The implications of this study extend beyond pigeons. David Bird, an emeritus professor of wildlife biology at McGill University, called the finding amazing and speculated that similar mechanisms might exist in other migratory animals. The research opens up new avenues for understanding how animals perceive the world and navigate across vast distances.

Future studies could explore whether other birds, fish, or even mammals use iron-rich cells for magnetoreception. By unraveling the mystery of pigeon navigation, scientists may gain insights into the broader principles of animal orientation and the evolution of sensory systems. This work not only solves a long-standing puzzle but also highlights the importance of immune cells in non-immune functions





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Pigeon Navigation Magnetoreception Liver Macrophages Animal Behavior Magnetic Field Sensing

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