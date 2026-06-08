New Study Links Common Food Preservatives to Increased Risk of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Disease

A large French study found that people who consumed the most non-antioxidant preservatives had a 29% increased risk of high blood pressure and a 16% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Antioxidant preservatives were linked to a 22% higher risk of hypertension.

Food preservatives are ubiquitous in industrially produced foods. They serve to prevent spoilage and maintain quality by slowing changes in colour and flavour caused by oxygen (antioxidant preservatives) or by inhibiting moulds, bacteria and yeasts (non-antioxidant preservatives).

However, new research suggests that some commonly used preservatives may be associated with increased risks of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. The study, published in the European Heart Journal on May 20, analyzed data from 112,395 participants in the French NutriNet-Santé cohort. Participants were on average in their early 40s and had no history of hypertension or cardiovascular disease at enrolment.

Over an eight-year follow-up, researchers found that those with the highest intake of non-antioxidant preservatives had a 29% greater risk of developing hypertension compared to those with the lowest intake. They also had a 16% higher risk of developing conditions such as heart attack, stroke, and angina. Antioxidant preservatives were linked to a 22% increased risk of hypertension.

The study identified eight preservatives significantly associated with high blood pressure: potassium sorbate, potassium metabisulphite, sodium nitrite, and five antioxidant additives including ascorbic acid (vitamin C), sodium ascorbate, sodium erythorbate, citric acid, and rosemary extract. Notably, ascorbic acid was also specifically linked to cardiovascular disease. While vitamin C from fruits and vegetables is known for heart health benefits, as an isolated preservative it may behave differently in the body.

These additives are commonly found in processed meats, baked goods, packaged snacks, beverages, and condiments. The researchers controlled for numerous confounding factors such as age, sex, smoking, body mass index, family medical history, physical activity, calorie intake, diet quality, and alcohol intake. Although preservative intake correlated with higher consumption of ultraprocessed foods, the association persisted even after accounting for that, suggesting the effect is not solely due to poor diet.

Major strengths of the study include its large sample size and long follow-up period. Researchers assessed participants' diets repeatedly over time, allowing them to capture long-term food intake, and they used specific brand names of packaged products to identify which additives were actually present. Health conditions and medical treatments were tracked every six months and validated by an expert physician committee.

However, a key limitation is the study's observational design, which cannot prove that long-term consumption of food preservatives directly causes hypertension or cardiovascular disease. There is emerging evidence from other studies linking certain preservatives to multiple cardiometabolic conditions.

For instance, higher consumption of some preservatives has been associated with an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes, and a large US study found an association between nitrites in processed meat and increased risk of dying from coronary heart disease. Experimental research has also raised concerns: nitrites can promote oxidative stress and may contribute to insulin resistance, and cell and animal studies suggest that some preservatives can damage cells, affect blood vessel function, alter the gut microbiome, and disrupt metabolic pathways linked to insulin resistance.

These findings underscore the need for further research and potentially stricter regulations on the use of certain food additives





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Food Preservatives Hypertension Cardiovascular Disease Nutrinet-Santé Study Processed Foods

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