Satellite research led by Jiawei Jing refutes claims that AI data centers cause significant local warming, challenging political narratives hindering infrastructure development.

A rigorous new scientific study challenges the prevailing narrative that artificial intelligence data centers are responsible for significant local environmental warming, directly contradicting claims used by activist groups to block infrastructure projects in Maryland and elsewhere.

Satellite Evidence Refutes Warming Claims

Jiawei Jing of the Makuhari Development Corporation utilized satellite measurements and energy-balance calculations to analyze the thermal footprint of hyperscale data center clusters near Tokyo. The research covers twelve facilities commissioned between 2011 and 2025, with the strongest analysis focused on a single facility that had clearly separated construction and operating periods.

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Landsat observations revealed that surface temperatures actually fell by approximately 1.8 to 2.2 degrees Celsius after development at the primary site, relative to several comparison areas. Nighttime observations offered no statistically significant warming at the primary building during the deepest nighttime hours, effectively dismantling the argument that these facilities create dangerous urban heat islands.

While the larger cluster showed a small temperature increase of about 0.20 degrees Celsius, this pattern was concentrated earlier in the night and attributed mainly to developed surfaces releasing heat absorbed during daylight hours. Energy balance calculations demonstrated that generating widespread regional temperature increases would require 6 to 43 times more heat than the facilities can physically release.

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Political Narratives vs Scientific Reality

Despite the scientific evidence, activists linked to billionaire Marxists have promoted campaigns generating fear of data centers, citing non-peer-reviewed reports about global warming and urban heat effects. CNN previously reported on data centers causing enormous heat island effects based on a bogus research paper on March 30, a narrative that has since influenced local zoning decisions and voter reactions across the country.

The lead author, Jiawei Jing, emphasizes that communities and planners need evidence when deciding where and how data centers should be built. As governments invest in digital infrastructure needed to support AI and economic growth, decisions must be guided by satellite imagery and energy balances rather than politicized narratives that risk gutting American productivity and innovation.

Impact on Infrastructure Development and Policy

Currently, no major data center market requires temperature impact assessments prior to construction, although some U.S. local zoning guidance has begun to address heat without specifying measurement methods. The study establishes an open, satellite-based testing tool that city planners and regulators worldwide can use to measure local thermal impacts before and after facilities are built, ensuring environmental impacts are measured accurately and transparently.

Slight air warming under 1 °C can occur within a few hundred meters of concentrated cooling vents where exhaust air blows in dry climates, but server heat is not strong enough to cause widespread ground warming across neighborhoods. This distinction is critical as residents debate the trade-offs between technological advances and environmental concerns.

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Future Implications for AI Growth

While some claims suggest data centers warm land by up to 16 degrees Fahrenheit affecting 340 million people, the new research provides a robust counter-narrative based on empirical data. Activists may celebrate canceled projects, but residents deserve an honest accounting of the jobs, tax revenue, and technological advances they could be turning away from due to fear-driven headlines.

As the United States seeks to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, relying on real science rather than inflated environmental claims will be essential. The open testing tool proposed by Jing offers a pathway forward for transparent decision-making, ensuring that digital infrastructure development is not hindered by misinformation.