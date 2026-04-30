New Student Council Ready to Lead Sault College in 2026-27

Sault College announces its incoming 2026-27 Student Council, led by President Rahaf Maktabi, with a commitment to building on past successes and enhancing the student experience. The new team will take office on May 1, 2026.

Sault College is poised for a new era of student leadership as the incoming 2026-27 Student Council prepares to take office on May 1, 2026.

The announcement marks the culmination of the current Student Council’s term and signals a transition towards fresh perspectives and continued dedication to enhancing the student experience. Outgoing Sault College Students’ Union (SCSU) President Isabella Fischer expressed profound optimism regarding the incoming team, reflecting on her own impactful two-year tenure. She highlighted the significant progress achieved under her leadership and voiced confidence in the new council’s ability to build upon this foundation.

Fischer specifically commended the unwavering commitment of the SCSU staff, executives, and board members, acknowledging their crucial role in providing consistent support to students throughout the year. She emphasized that their dedication has been instrumental in fostering a positive and thriving campus environment, and she believes the incoming team will seamlessly continue this vital work. The incoming SCSU board aims to maintain the momentum established by its predecessors while simultaneously striving to elevate the overall student experience at Sault College.

This involves not only sustaining existing services and initiatives but also proactively identifying and implementing innovative solutions to address evolving student needs. The SCSU, as a student-run organization, plays a pivotal role in advocating for student interests and providing a comprehensive range of support services. The new leadership team understands the importance of collaboration and intends to work closely with staff, student workers, and the broader college community to achieve its goals.

A key focus will be on fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity, ensuring that all students feel valued and empowered to succeed. The board recognizes the diverse needs of the student body and is committed to creating a campus environment that is welcoming and supportive for everyone. They also plan to actively seek student feedback to inform their decision-making process and ensure that their initiatives are aligned with student priorities.

The upcoming year promises to be one of continued growth and positive change for Sault College, driven by the energy and dedication of its new student leaders. The 2026-27 SCSU leadership team is comprised of a diverse group of students eager to represent the student body. Rahaf Maktabi will assume the role of President, bringing her vision and leadership skills to the forefront.

Devhuti will serve as Vice-president, Student Life, focusing on initiatives that enhance campus life and foster a vibrant student community. Tara Knight will take on the position of Vice-president, Campus Connection, working to strengthen the bonds between students and the wider college environment. Representing the Indigenous student community, Omi Persaud will lead as the Indigenous Students’ Union president.

The Board of Directors will consist of Kuan Chuan Kao, Jesse Lucero, Ayomide Owokade, Ameena Shaji, Camilla Viera, and Anna Vu, providing valuable oversight and guidance. Two positions remain vacant – a Board of Director seat and a Board of Governor student representative – both of which will be filled through byelections in the fall of 2026. Students are encouraged to participate in these elections and contribute to the governance of the SCSU.

The SCSU offers a wide array of services designed to support students throughout their academic journey. For a complete listing of these services, students are encouraged to visit the SCSU website at www.myscsu.ca. Further inquiries can be directed to Kala Adams at 705-759-2554 ext. 2745 or via email





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