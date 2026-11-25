Aspen Air Charters has expanded its Niagara-on-the-Lake to Toronto Billy Bishop route to five days a week after high demand. The 11-minute flight costs $126 one-way and includes free parking and no security screening.

Aspen Air Charters is expanding its new flight service between Niagara-on-the-Lake and Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to five days a week due to high demand.

The route launched on Nov. 2 with flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Now, the company has added Tuesday and Thursday trips to round out the full five weekdays.

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Aspen Air Expands Niagara Toronto Service

"To provide more flexibility for the travelling public, we introduced Tuesdays and Thursdays," Josh Hooper, Aspen Air's director of operation, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. He said the weekday service provides flexibility for travellers who might want to spend the day in Niagara and make it back to the city at night, or vice versa. The flights originate in Kitchener, then go on to Niagara and then to Toronto before flying back.

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There is one flight in the morning and one in the afternoon. The cost for a one-way flight, which takes about 11 minutes, is $126. Hooper describes the flight as very streamlined, as passengers can park for free at the Niagara airport, do not have to go through a security screening, and can board with a boarding pass and photo ID.

"It's the closest you can get to private air travel with it being commercial air travel," he said. Aspen Air started in 2024 as a charter company. It still runs charter services with its fleet of five Piper Navajos, which seat six passengers, between Toronto and Sarnia, Kitchener and Toronto, and Kitchener and Niagara.

Previous FlyGTA Service Shows Demand

A similar service from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Toronto was available from a service called FlyGTA between 2017 and 2022, but the route wound down due to the pandemic. Dan Pilon, CEO of Niagara District Airport, said he knew back then that this type of service would be popular, since about 6,000 passengers would use it every year before it was phased out.

"It was very well used," he said. "From a business-case conversation, it was really about bringing that back to the table and highlights that we have a community that's clamouring for that kind of connection.

" Pilon said that while these new flights do not solve the issue of regional connectivity between Ontario hubs, "it's part of the answer that adds another layer for someone to say 11 minutes (to travel compared to)... two or three hours to get to downtown Toronto. " He believes there could be a market for more short-haul flights in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton District.

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"It all depends on the kind of location and what that distance is and how it changes that distance," Pilon said. "I think the concept of regional connectivity is one that a lot of different facilities will be, and have been and will continue to look into. " Matti Siemiatycki is the director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto.

Experts View Route Impact As Small Scale

He said on a micro level, the route benefits travellers who want a faster trip between the Niagara region and the city. But on a macro level the impact of the flight route is "small scale.

" "It's a tiny plane flying a relatively small number of people fairly infrequently," he said. "This is not transforming in and of itself traffic, congestion, travel patterns. But it just speaks to the desperation for people to have alternatives that they're looking to short-haul flights in a region that's as congested and hard to get around as Greater Toronto.

" The first day of service for the Niagara to Toronto route included a pilot and first officer from Aspen Air, as shown in a handout photo. The service continues to operate with one morning and one afternoon flight on each weekday.