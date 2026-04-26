New Sculpture Unveiled at Junction Creek Festival Celebrating Watershed Restoration

The Junction Creek Festival on May 9th will feature the unveiling of a new sculpture honoring Jane Goodall and celebrating the remarkable recovery of Junction Creek, once known as 'Junk Creek', through decades of community effort and ecological restoration.

The city of Sudbury is set to celebrate a significant milestone in environmental restoration with the unveiling of the second sculpture in a series honoring the legacy of renowned conservationist Jane Goodall .

This event will coincide with the annual Junction Creek Festival and Trout Release, scheduled for May 9th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Forks Park in New Sudbury. The new addition to the public art collection, crafted by local artist Tyler Fauvelle, is a bronze statue depicting the act of releasing a trout from a bucket.

This poignant imagery directly commemorates a defining moment in the creek’s history: Jane Goodall’s own release of a trout into Junction Creek back in 2002. That act symbolized the beginning of a remarkable recovery journey for the watershed, transforming it from a neglected and polluted waterway into a thriving urban habitat.

The sculpture serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship and the enduring impact of community-driven initiatives aimed at re-establishing self-sustaining populations of brook trout through dedicated ecological restoration and ongoing care. The Junction Creek Festival is designed as a free, family-friendly event, offering a diverse range of activities for attendees of all ages.

Beyond the unveiling of the statue and the symbolic trout release, visitors can participate in hands-on learning experiences, including observing live reptiles presented by Science North, identifying aquatic insects found within the creek, and engaging in interactive games focused on stream health. Community booths will provide information about local environmental initiatives, and attendees can enjoy refreshments from vendors like Papaya Pops and barbecue food providers.

The festival’s opening ceremony, beginning at noon by the creek, will be led by Better Beginnings Better Futures – Indigenous Led Program, incorporating traditional drum and song to establish a respectful and positive atmosphere. This will be followed by opening remarks and a traditional tobacco offering, acknowledging the importance of Indigenous perspectives in environmental stewardship.

Leading up to the festival, the Junction Creek team is actively engaging the community through creek cleanup events, mobilizing volunteers to remove debris and improve the creek’s overall health. They are also working with local schools through the Trout Message Campaign, fostering environmental awareness and encouraging student participation in the restoration efforts. This proactive approach ensures that the festival is not just a celebration, but also a continuation of the ongoing work to revitalize Junction Creek.

The restoration of Junction Creek represents a remarkable transformation. Once derisively nicknamed “Junk Creek” due to its severe pollution and degradation, the waterway has undergone a decades-long process of rehabilitation thanks to the tireless efforts of the community. To date, an astounding number of individuals – over 52,500 volunteers and participants – have contributed to the watershed’s recovery.

Their collective efforts include the planting of more than 44,300 native trees and shrubs, which help stabilize the banks, filter pollutants, and provide habitat for wildlife, and the removal of over 94,000 kilograms of garbage, clearing the creek of harmful debris. Miranda Virtanen, the executive director of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee, emphasized the significance of the festival as a community gathering to celebrate this ongoing recovery.

She highlighted the years of collaboration, learning, and dedicated care that have gone into restoring the local watershed, and underscored the power of collective action in achieving environmental goals. The unveiling of the second sculpture, alongside the festival’s activities, serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of environmental stewardship and the positive impact that can be achieved when individuals and organizations work together to protect and restore our natural resources.

The event is a powerful reminder that even seemingly insurmountable environmental challenges can be overcome through sustained effort and a shared commitment to a healthier planet





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Junction Creek Sudbury Jane Goodall Sculpture Trout Release Environmental Restoration Watershed Community Event

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