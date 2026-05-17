New Regulations to Tackle Immigration Consultant Scams

The new regulations introduced by the Canadian government strengthen the oversight of immigration consultants in Canada, aiming to prevent fraudulent practices in the field. These regulations have been applauded for tightening the licensing process and giving tools to regulators to fish out miscreants, but are met with criticism for being yet another incomplete solution to the age-old problem of unscrupulous consultants.

Many of the problems in immigration have been linked to unscrupulous consultants who trick people into spending thousands of dollars only to discover that the job doesn't exist.

They have even falsified applications leading to people fearing deportation. These consultants have also led to temporary residents faced with medical crises without any healthcare coverage. The victims are often terrified to confront the consultants who sometimes threaten to get them deported. Amongst the foreign nationals seeking to immigrate to Canada, some even know how to conspire with immigration consultants to submit fraudulent applications.

In order to resolve these issues, the federal government has announced new regulations strengthening the oversight of immigration consultants, which will take effect on July 15. These measures include making sure only licensed consultants can work on applications and also providing tools for regulators to issue warnings or fines against the bad actors.

However, the current licensing system has been found to be inadequate and many are calling for a new model to be put in place





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immi Consultants Immigration Fraudulent Scams Proposed New Rules Canada Regulations Strengthening Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tony Keller's Book on Immigration Wins Literary PrizeTony Keller, a columnist with the Globe and Mail newspaper, won the $60,000 literary prize for his book 'Borderline Chaos: How Canada Got Immigration Right, and Then Wrong' at a gala dinner in Toronto.

Read more »

Golden Knights forfeit second-round pick after violating NHL media regulationsVegas coach John Tortotella has also been fined $100,000.

Read more »

Maple Leafs and Oilers: New Leaders, New Perspectives on Star PlayersThe Maple Leafs and Oilers are at a formative time due to naming new leaders and the uncertainty about how the new leadership may view star players. The focus is shifting from the recent season to the future in Toronto, while Edmonton is staying focused on the immediate future.

Read more »

China, U.S. sign deal to expand agricultural trade, tackle trade barriersChina and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry announced after this week's summit in Beijing. The agreement includes measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods but does not specify which products.

Read more »