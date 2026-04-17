New Quebec Premier Meets PM Carney, Ontario Pushes Residency Rules, Military Procurement Audit Reveals Hurdles, Rural BC Seeks Foreign Worker Support, Montreal Acquires Chinatown Noodle Shop Collection

A roundup of Canadian news including Quebec Premier Fréchette's meeting with Prime Minister Carney, Ontario's plan for medical residency prioritization, a critical audit of military procurement, rural B.C.'s plea for temporary foreign worker program support, and Montreal's acquisition of artifacts from an iconic Chinatown noodle shop.

New Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is scheduled for a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa today, a significant engagement occurring less than 48 hours after her recent swearing-in. Fréchette's office has outlined that the discussions will encompass a range of vital issues, including economic development, immigration strategies, infrastructure projects, housing affordability, and the escalating cost of living across the province.

A key demand from Quebec to the federal government centers on the fairer distribution of asylum seekers nationwide, aiming to alleviate the current burden on the province. Furthermore, Quebec is seeking federal intervention to facilitate the finalization of a substantial hydroelectric agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador, a deal of considerable economic importance to the region. In parallel, Ontario is moving forward with its legislative framework to prioritize medical residency positions for international medical graduates who have a demonstrable connection to the province. This proposed policy would establish a dedicated first-round application stream specifically for those international graduates who completed their secondary education in an Ontario high school or pursued their tertiary studies at an Ontario university. Alternatively, it would apply to individuals who resided in Ontario for a minimum of 24 weeks in the year immediately preceding their application. Ontario's Health Minister, Sylvia Jones, articulated the government's objective to offer priority to individuals with ties to Ontario, including those who pursued medical studies abroad with the intention of returning to practice in their home province. Minister Jones further noted that this legislative approach aligns with similar policies already in place in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, underscoring a growing trend in provincial healthcare workforce planning. An internal federal government audit, released last year, has highlighted ongoing and significant bureaucratic obstacles within the military procurement process. The audit revealed persistent challenges despite the system's rapid evolution under Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration, which has implemented reforms aimed at accelerating the acquisition of military equipment. The findings indicate that even relatively straightforward procurement tasks could take an average of ten years to complete. More complex projects designed to introduce new military capabilities were found to have timelines ranging from one to three decades. In response to these audit findings, Conservative defence critic James Bezan decried the lengthy wait times as outrageous. A spokesperson for MP Stephen Fuhr, the Prime Minister's designated point person for defense procurement reform, did not provide comment when reached for inquiry. Meanwhile, leaders in several rural communities across British Columbia are urging the provincial government to endorse changes to the temporary foreign worker program, warning that without such support, local businesses may face closure. In March, the federal government introduced modifications to the temporary foreign worker program, intended to provide relief to employers in rural areas struggling with labor shortages. However, the implementation of these changes requires provincial opt-in. Tiffany Hetenyi, representing the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, reported that business owners are expressing their intention to reduce operating hours or cease operations entirely due to ongoing staffing deficiencies. The Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills for British Columbia stated that it is currently reviewing the proposed changes, noting that the province was not consulted prior to the announcement and promising further statements in the near future. Montreal is set to preserve the legacy of an iconic Chinatown noodle shop by acquiring its extensive collection of artifacts. The City of Montreal has officially acquired a significant collection from Wing Noodles Ltd., a beloved establishment that served the community for 128 years before its closure last year. In 2022, Jean-Philippe Riopel co-founded Objets de mémoire, a non-profit organization dedicated to the recovery and preservation of artifacts from such heritage sites. The acquired collection, comprising over 5,000 items, has been donated to Montreal's Centre des mémoires montréalaises and will be featured in various museum projects in the coming years. The initiative aims to safeguard the historical significance of this Chinatown landmark, recognized as a vital component of Montreal's history encompassing migration, commerce, and community life. This report was originally published by The Canadian Press on April 17, 2026





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Quebec Ontario Military Procurement Foreign Workers Montreal Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In the news today: Quebec premier swearing in, Ontario jails, B.C. bear attackHere is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed … Christine Fréchette to be sworn into office today as Quebec's second female premier Christine Fréchette is set to be sworn in as Quebec's premier today wit

Read more »

Christine Fréchette to be sworn into office as Quebec’s second female premierChristine Fréchette is set to be sworn in as Quebec’s premier with less than six months to go before the provincial election.

Read more »

Ontario NDP releases documentary on Northern Ontario highwaysThe 14-minute documentary highlights safety concerns along Northern Ontario highways as a means of drawing the attention of southern Ontarians

Read more »

In the news today: Quebec premier swearing in, Ontario jails, B.C. bear attackHere is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed … Christine Fréchette to be sworn into office today as Quebec's second female premier Christine Fréchette is set to be sworn in as Quebec's premier today wit

Read more »

Christine Fréchette to be sworn into office today as Quebec's second female premierQUÉBEC — Christine Fréchette is set to be sworn in as Quebec's premier today with less than six months to go before the provincial election.

Read more »

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on FridayNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »