New Property Tax Class Proposed for Ontario Communities

The proposed changes would allow Ontario communities of less than 5,000 people to reduce property tax rates on new homes for a period of 30 years, incentivizing new housing builds and addressing the challenge of high property tax rates in the north.

A new property tax class is being proposed for Ontario communities of less than 5,000 people. If approved by the province, it would allow those communities to reduce property tax rates on new homes for a period of 30 years, incentivizing new housing builds .

The proposed changes would apply to municipalities with populations of less than 5,000 people, and essentially allow them to reduce the residential property tax rate on new housing builds for a period of 30 years. The problem, according to CAO Manuela Batovanja, is it's difficult to build new homes in the north because of high property tax rates.

The new proposal would see that timeline increased to 30 years, so the owners of newly-built homes can pay off their mortgage, and then begin paying a higher tax rate. More housing would also allow those smaller communities to develop vacant residential land that has built up over the years following the closure or shutdowns of large industrial operations





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Ontario Property Tax New Housing Builds New Property Tax Class High Property Tax Rates Vacant Residential Land Community Improvement Plans Economic Opportunities Atikokan Agricultural Giant

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