A new Inuit-led program will replace the Inuit Child First Initiative next April with $575 million over five years, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed announced in Ottawa.

A new program co-developed by Indigenous Services Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami will replace the Inuit Child First Initiative next year, with $575 million in funding over five years starting next April.

The funding and timeline were announced by Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed. The two leaders spoke at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The Inuit Child First Initiative is meant to ensure Inuit children have access to the health, education and social supports they need. Service delivery under the current program is handled by the four Inuit treaty organizations.

Also read Meeting Arctic challenges starts with investing in Inuit

New Program Prioritizes Inuit Self-Determination

The new program will be based on regional approaches developed with the Inuit treaty organizations. Similar services will be eligible under the new program, according to the announcement. Indigenous Services Canada says Inuit are the ones best placed to serve the needs of their children and families. The department says the new program prioritizes Inuit self-determination.

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Obed says Inuit children have long faced barriers to accessing the supports they need. He says the new program will improve that access and ensure Inuit have a meaningful say in the well-being and future of their children. The change transfers responsibility for children's social and health services to Inuit control. It follows co-development work between the federal department and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada.

The current initiative supports Inuit children across Inuit Nunangat and beyond. The four Inuit treaty organizations have delivered services on the ground, and the new regional approach is intended to build on that structure. The announcement was made at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, where Gull-Masty and Obed appeared together. A photograph from the event shows the minister and the ITK president at the news conference, with Obed standing to the left of Gull-Masty.

$575 Million Funding Begins Next April

The image was taken by Justin Tang of The Canadian Press. The new funding is set to begin flowing next April. Over five years, the program will receive $575 million, according to the two leaders. Indigenous Services Canada says the program is designed so Inuit can serve Inuit children and families.

The department frames the shift as a move toward greater Inuit self-determination in service design and delivery. Obed has argued that access to supports has been a long-standing challenge for Inuit children. He says the new arrangement gives Inuit a meaningful role in decisions about their children's well-being and future. The program replaces the Inuit Child First Initiative, which has been the main federal vehicle for Inuit child health, education and social supports.

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The four Inuit treaty organizations have been responsible for delivering those services. Under the new approach, regional strategies developed with those treaty organizations will guide how services are provided. The government says similar services will remain eligible, keeping continuity for families who rely on the supports. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press.