Prince Edward Island's new Service Dog Act, effective Sunday, introduces free voluntary ID cards for certified service dog teams to reduce access barriers, as handlers still face difficulties in public spaces.

Prince Edward Island's new Service Dog Act comes into effect Sunday, launching a free provincial certification program for service dog teams. The program offers voluntary identification cards to certified teams, including dogs that are retired or still in training.

It aims to reduce misunderstandings and delays that handlers often face when entering public spaces. The move makes PEI the latest province to adopt such a system, joining Nova Scotia and British Columbia in offering voluntary provincial certification. The Island program is free of charge. The Service Dog Act provides for the issuance of ID cards to certified teams, giving handlers an additional tool to advocate for themselves.

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Guide Dog Handlers Face Daily Barriers

Jennifer Sanderson, who lives with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that affects her peripheral vision, relies on her guide dog Braden. He has been by her side for a little over three years, helping her navigate public places safely. But sometimes she still has to explain why he is allowed to come along. You just kind of like to blend into the background and be a normal person, Sanderson said.

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Go about finding what you are trying to find, or doing what you are trying to do, without having to stop and explain why it is your right to be there. Sanderson says she has had business owners tell her dogs are not allowed. She explains that Braden is a service animal protected under PEI's Human Rights Act and can accompany her into public spaces, with some exceptions such as commercial kitchens and operating rooms.

Despite the law, she still encounters barriers. According to research by the CNIB Foundation, which supports Canadians who are blind or partially sighted, more than half of guide dog handlers surveyed had experienced difficulties accessing public spaces. The findings highlight a widespread problem that affects daily life for many handlers. Taylor Howatt, a program lead for awareness and community outreach with the non-profit and a guide dog handler herself, called the situation a shame.

Certification Provides Tool For Advocacy

Having that interaction causes anxiety, she said. I feel different than everybody else. Howatt says certification gives handlers another tool to advocate for themselves, but it should not become a key to access. Having to show proof of my disability to access an establishment is not fair treatment, Howatt said.

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Businesses can ask to see handlers' IDs under the new rules. But the province says that should not be necessary for dogs like Braden, which are clearly identified by their harnesses and well-behaved. In Ontario, police can now issue $500 tickets on the spot for illegally turning away people with guide dogs, following a regulatory change earlier this year. The penalty is meant to deter businesses from denying access.

PEI Focuses On Education Not Fines

PEI's approach focuses on education and voluntary certification rather than fines. Sanderson has advocated for the program and hopes it will also help educate business owners about their legal obligations. PEI is relatively small and we do not have a huge service dog community, so that is great for that extra awareness, she said. The province expects the cards to make it easier for handlers to go about their daily activities without repeated explanations.

Getting through the door of a restaurant or grocery store can still be a struggle for Canadians who rely on service dogs, but several provinces are taking steps to change that, and PEI is the latest. Canadian service dog users still face barriers despite legal protections.