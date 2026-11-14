New Orleans Port Sues to Control Tanker That Struck River Cruise Ship

The Port of New Orleans sued to seize the Atlantic Asphalt tanker after it struck the American Heritage cruise ship, causing at least $1 million in damage and sending 32 people to hospitals. The tanker's owner is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The Port of New Orleans has sued to gain control of a tanker that crashed into a docked river cruise ship on the Mississippi River, as federal investigators seek to seize the vessel owned by a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned company.

The lawsuit, filed by the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans, claims the Atlantic Asphalt tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal when it struck the American Heritage cruise ship on Friday, November 13, 2026. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage survived the crash, as did the crew of the tanker.

Also read Tanker hits docked New Orleans river cruise boat, rescue underway

Casualties Hospitalized After Mississippi River Crash

Officials said 32 people were taken to hospitals, including two police officers who were thrown into the Mississippi River when the cruise ship rolled. None of the injuries were critical, and eight people remained hospitalized on Saturday. A judge issued a warrant on Friday giving federal officials control of the tanker for now. The ship has been towed away from the crash site, but Coast Guard Capt.

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Melanie Burnham told reporters on Saturday that it could take weeks to move the cruise ship, which remains turned on its side against a terminal in the Mississippi River. The first step is to safely remove the 16,000 gallons (60,500 liters) of fuel still on the cruise ship, Burnham said. Traffic on the Mississippi River has been limited, but she said boats should be able to move both upstream and downstream soon.

The tanker appeared to lose steering, but the exact cause of the crash is not known, Burnham said. The National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators to New Orleans. Passenger Joe Knab told a television station that the first warning people on board the American Heritage had was the tanker blasting its horn several times as it floated toward the cruise ship. The hit was hard, and the ship immediately started leaning.

Passengers Swept Into River as Ship Rolls

The crew gathered everyone on the third deck to put on life vests and start getting them off the boat, but it suddenly rolled and sent Knab and about 100 other passengers and crew into the muddy Mississippi River, where the water was 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius). Tugboat operators, other cruise ship captains, nearby workers, police, and other rescuers rushed to help. Knab said he thinks he was in the water about 15 minutes.

He laughed and said his 20 years in the Navy likely helped him. He was still wearing the jeans he had on the boat, now covered in mud. Knab was wearing a shirt from a Hilton hotel where the passengers gathered. The rest of his belongings were in the river.

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Somehow his cellphone still worked. He hoped to get on a plane soon back to Wichita, Kansas, but he was not sure how Friday's events would affect his travel plans. New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said putting life vests on the passengers as they waited to get off the boat likely saved a number of lives when the boat suddenly turned into the water.

Tanker Owner Identified as Chinese Subsidiary

Whether it's 10 feet of water or 200 feet, having those vests, having that population put those vests on and kind of float upriver while we retrieve them - I think was the best factor of success, Montroll said. The Atlantic Asphalt is a 520-foot-long (160-meter-long) vessel. It had a final destination in New Orleans, according to MarineTraffic, and was sailing under a flag for the Marshall Islands.

The ship is owned by a company called Nave Shipping SA, which is registered in Monrovia, Liberia, according to the International Maritime Organization and was one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed Friday. Nave Shipping is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a sprawling Chinese state-owned conglomerate, according to the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

The tanker involved in the crash specializes in carrying large quantities of asphalt and bitumen, a semi-solid substance often used for road construction and roofing, according to MarineTraffic. The American Heritage river cruise paddleboat was seen on its side after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker ship in the Mississippi River on Friday, November 13, 2026, in New Orleans.