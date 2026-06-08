New Online Program Improves Sleep in Older Adults with Insomnia

A new online program designed to treat insomnia and anxiety has been shown to improve sleep efficiency in older adults. The program, developed by researchers at a Montreal-based institute of geriatrics, uses cognitive behavioural therapy to help participants change their thoughts and behaviours that can worsen sleep problems.

Researchers at a Montreal-based institute of geriatrics found that an online program designed to treat insomnia and anxiety improved sleep efficiency in older adults by 11.46 per cent.

The study, published in May in the peer-reviewed journal Age and Ageing, followed 80 adults aged 65 and older with insomnia symptoms. Participants completed the therapy through an online platform called e-SPACE Aging Well. The treatment program improved participants' sleep efficiency by 11.46 per cent. Five participants met the study's criteria for remission and no longer met the threshold for insomnia.

Half of the participants saw clinically significant reductions in insomnia symptoms, or a reduction of at least seven points on the Insomnia Severity Index. Dr. Thien Thanh Dang-Vu, a neurologist specializing in sleep medicine and clinical researcher at the institute of geriatrics, said treating insomnia is important because poor sleep has been linked to a higher risk of depression, anxiety, heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline in older adults.

He added that seniors with insomnia often report low energy and difficulty concentrating, which can lead to a more sedentary lifestyle and social isolation. The online platform is not intended to replace doctors or psychologists. Instead, it aims to make evidence-based treatment available to more people. The two-month-long program is based on cognitive behavioural therapy, or CBT, widely considered the first-line treatment for chronic insomnia.

The program uses questionnaires to tailor recommendations to each participant, including suggested sleep schedules. Participants can complete the program at their own pace. The team is now studying whether the program could also improve memory and cognitive function in older adults. Researchers hope to eventually make the platform widely available, though that will depend on securing future funding





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