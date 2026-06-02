New MMA Organization Announces Leadership Team, Plans Debut in 2027

A new mixed martial arts league has unveiled a star-studded executive team led by Scott Coker, including Rich Chou and Tom Fox, with a debut event targeted for January 2027.

A new mixed martial arts organization set to debut next year has announced the addition of six new executives to its leadership team, signaling a major step forward in its bid to reshape the combat sports landscape.

The league, which revealed its formation plans on Wednesday, will be led by Scott Coker, a veteran promoter known for his work with Strikeforce and Bellator MMA. Among the notable hires is Rich Chou, who previously served as matchmaker under Coker during their tenures at Strikeforce and Bellator.

Chou will assume the role of executive vice president of athlete relations, where he will be central to the league's competition strategy and its commitment to building authentic relationships with fighters and fight teams, according to a press release. The leadership team also includes Tom Fox as chief operating officer, bringing experience from Gatorade, NBA Properties, and Arsenal. Kevin T. will serve as senior vice president of athlete development and fighter relations.

Paolo Boccotti takes on the role of executive vice president of European production and operations, with prior experience at Fight Code and Bellator MMA. Lawrence Stuart will be executive vice president of media rights and business development, having worked at CMP, Screenz, and ICM Partners. Chris E. joins as senior vice president of athlete marketing. These appointments underscore the league's ambition to combine premium sports leadership with deep respect for the sport's roots.

We have assembled a team of premium sports leaders who share our values and respect for combat sports, Coker stated. Tom, Kevin, Rich, Paolo, Lawrence and Chris each bring world-class experience and the industry relationships needed to drive MMA forward, while always honoring its roots, the athletes and the fans who supported this sport from the beginning. Collectively, we see where the sport can go and we also know where it comes from.

Coker previously indicated that he hopes to hold the league's debut event in January 2027. Other details, including the league name, competition structure, athlete participation, media partnerships, and event schedule, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. In other MMA news, two-time UFC veteran Jay Silva has died at the age of 45. Silva competed in the UFC in 2009 and 2010, going 1-2 in the promotion, with his sole victory coming against Justin Torrey at UFC 101.

He later fought in various regional promotions. Additionally, a coach from Fighting Nerds recently stated that Ian Garry possesses the tools to defeat Islam Makhachev, sparking discussions about potential matchups in the lightweight division. Garry, an undefeated welterweight prospect, has been vocal about his ambitions to move up in weight and challenge for titles. The new organization's leadership team reflects a mix of traditional MMA expertise and modern sports business acumen.

Rich Chou's role is particularly significant given his history of matchmaking top-tier fights. He is expected to work closely with Coker to develop fight cards that appeal to hardcore fans while attracting new audiences. The league aims to differentiate itself by prioritizing fighter welfare and authentic narratives, a strategy that has resonated with many in the sport. As the MMA landscape continues to evolve, this new venture could potentially shake up the current hierarchy dominated by the UFC and PFL.

With a target debut of early 2027, the league faces the challenge of building its brand and securing media rights in a crowded market. However, the experienced executives in charge bring valuable relationships from the sports and entertainment industries. The addition of Tom Fox, who has worked with major sports leagues, suggests a focus on commercial growth and global expansion.

Meanwhile, Paolo Boccotti's European expertise indicates potential plans to hold events overseas, tapping into the growing MMA fanbase in Europe. As the announcement generates buzz, many are watching to see how this organization will address key issues such as fighter pay, drug testing, and event production. Coker's track record with Strikeforce, which was known for its women's divisions and co-promotional events, offers clues about the new league's philosophy.

For now, the MMA community awaits further details, with the promise of more announcements soon





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