New Jersey Devils Stun Edmonton Oilers in Shootout Thriller

Jack Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers, halting the Oilers' winning streak in Newark.

The New Jersey Devils halted the Edmonton Oilers' three-game winning streak with a 4-3 shootout victory on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Jack Hughes led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist, while Connor Hellebuyck secured his first home start of the season by making 19 crucial saves.

Game Results and Scoring Details

Armeny Gritsyuk delivered the decisive blow by scoring the shootout winner after regulation and overtime ended in a tie. Connor Brown also found the net during regulation time against the Oilers, a team he played with for two seasons and helped reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025. The Devils have now won two consecutive games and have claimed five of their past six contests, signaling a strong turnaround in form.

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Connor McDavid extended his NHL record season-opening assist streak to 16 games with his league-leading 31st assist of the season. Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. Tristan Jarry had his shutout streak ended after more than seven periods without allowing a goal, though he finished the night with 31 saves for the Oilers.

Hughes and Hellebuyck Key Performances

Jack Hughes was a focal point of the crowd's enthusiasm as fans chanted "USA! USA!" after his first goal. This celebration was a nod to his recent Olympic triumph where he scored the winning goal in overtime to deliver gold for the United States against Canada in the final match. Hughes' performance was instrumental in breaking the deadlock and energizing the home crowd during a tightly contested match.

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Connor Hellebuyck, who backstopped the American national team in Milan, was making his third start for the Devils since the team acquired him in a trade. His ability to stop high-danger chances in critical moments provided a solid foundation for the Devils' comeback efforts against a potent Edmonton offense.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Franchise Milestone

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reached a historic milestone by skating in his 1,038th regular season game. This appearance allowed him to break a tie with Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe for the most games played in Edmonton Oilers franchise history. To commemorate the achievement, players wore special T-shirts featuring the number and a caricature of Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers managed to score through multiple channels, but the Devils' defense held firm during regulation time. The team's resilience was evident as they weathered early pressure from McDavid and his linemates. The victory adds significant points to the Devils' standings while denying the Oilers a chance to extend their momentum further.

Injury Reports and Roster Updates

Edmonton forward Isaac Howard was ruled out of the game due to a left knee injury. Head coach Mike Babcock indicated that Howard will miss a couple of weeks, but the injury is not considered a long-term issue. The team also had forward Trent Frederic listed as a healthy scratch, while defenseman Jake Walman returned to the lineup after missing the past three games.

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The New Jersey Devils will look to maintain their recent momentum when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The team aims to build on this victory and continue their positive trajectory in the competitive Eastern Conference standings. Hughes and Hellebuyck will need to replicate their effective performances against the next opponent to keep the winning streak alive.

This matchup highlighted the deep roster strengths of both clubs, with individual records being broken and significant career milestones celebrated on the ice. The Devils' ability to close out a tight game in a shootout demonstrates their mental toughness and special teams proficiency. Fans left the arena with satisfaction as the home team secured a valuable win against a Western Conference rival.