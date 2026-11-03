Carney government to unveil new immigration levels in Thursday federal budget

Multiple government sources say Prime Minister Mark Carney's updated immigration levels plan will be released in Thursday's federal budget, as Canada's population growth hits its lowest July-to-July pace since 1944-45.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's updated immigration levels plan will be unveiled in Thursday's federal budget, multiple government sources tell CTV News. The new targets arrive as Canada's population growth has slowed significantly over the past two years.

Carney has sent mixed signals on the direction of immigration in recent months. In September, the prime minister told the New York Times that Canada will eventually resume a controlled increase in its population once the immigration system is fully under control. He did not provide specifics at the time. Weeks later, Carney insisted his government will not budge from its goal of keeping national immigration levels sustainable.

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Canada Reduces Immigration Targets

Last year, the Carney government lowered and stabilized permanent resident admissions to 380,000 per year from 2026 to 2028. Targets for new temporary resident arrivals were reduced to 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027 and 2028. The moves responded to significant immigration increases in the early 2020s under former prime minister Justin Trudeau that led to pressures on housing and social services.

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Statistics Canada data shows temporary residents experienced significant growth between 2021 and 2024, peaking at 7.6 per cent of Canada's population in October 2024. That prompted shifts under the late months of the Trudeau government, including caps on international students, and Carney's 2025 federal election pledge to return immigration to sustainable levels. The recent lowered targets, along with other measures, have contributed to Canada's slow population growth.

Statistics Canada estimates the country's population reached 41,798,407 people on July 1, 2026, an increase of 189,425 people or 0.5 per cent from July 1, 2025. This marks the lowest July-to-July growth in total population size since 1944-45. In October, the Bank of Canada concluded that Canada's aging population and declining immigration is reshaping the economy by shrinking the workforce and shifting what people are consuming.

Slow Population Growth

Another report from RBC in September urged Canada to rethink its immigration strategy that could get admissions back on track and avoid slipping into the kind of politically charged, counter-productive discourse taking hold in places like the U.S. and Europe. Some recommendations from RBC include stabilizing population growth to one per cent and balancing admissions. Without immigration, the country's population would shrink to half its size by the turn of the century, RBC's skills policy lead Jackie Pichette writes.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab responded in October to Carney's comment alluding to a controlled increase, pointing to the country's slow population growth and the federal government's ambitious agenda. We've taken a step backwards on immigration. Our population increase, it was the slowest population growth since World War II. Again, that's not me saying it.

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That's the numbers, Diab said at the time. She added, We have an ambitious agenda. We are going to want to drive growth. We do need people.

Express Entry Changes

During that October announcement, Diab unveiled changes effective Nov. 3 to the express entry program that will award extra points for high-wage earners in a bid to drive economic growth and retain skilled newcomers. The Conservatives, meanwhile, have been calling on the federal government to further reduce permanent residency admissions in the coming immigration levels plan.

Let me be perfectly clear - the Conservative Party of Canada will vigorously oppose any efforts by Prime Minister Carney and his Liberal government to increase immigration, Conservative MP and immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner said in a statement in September in response to Carney's New York Times interview. We will also continue to press for major decreases of immigration levels. We expect immigration levels to be set much, much lower in the upcoming immigration levels report.

The budget will be presented on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The Front Bench panel discussed the upcoming federal budget and what measures the government could include to help the average Canadian. The immigration levels plan is expected to be a key component of the budget.