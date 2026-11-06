Lansdowne Event Centre Construction Progresses With Roof Truss Installation

Construction crews are installing 55-metre roof trusses at the new Lansdowne Event Centre in Ottawa as part of the $418.8 million Lansdowne 2.0 project. The arena is scheduled to open in 2028 and will feature up to 7,000 seats for concerts.

New images released by the City of Ottawa reveal significant structural progress on the new Lansdowne Event Centre in the Glebe neighbourhood. Construction crews have successfully installed the first roof trusses on the southern side of the arena.

This development marks a key milestone in the construction of the $418.8 million Lansdowne 2.0 project, which has been underway since last December. The city provided an update on the project, confirming that the initial trusses were put into place in October. Work continues to advance the steel structure of the event centre as the frame takes shape around the concourse. Each truss measures fifty-five metres in length and is delivered to the construction site in three separate sections.

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These sections are assembled on site before being hoisted into their final positions using a large mobile crane. The city stated that this intricate process of assembly and lifting will continue across the event centre. As the structure progresses around the concourse, additional roof trusses will be installed in completed sections. In an update on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, the city confirmed that construction crews began installing the event centre's steel structure above the concrete base and concourse in October.

Further work is planned for November to install additional steel trusses and advance the overall structure. The city noted that excavation for the loading dock is nearly complete. This allows foundation work to begin soon in the final quadrant of the event centre. Residents should expect intermittent periods of trucks travelling to and from the construction site.

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These vehicles will continue to use the hauling road behind the South Side Stands to access Bank Street via Queen Elizabeth Place and Wilton Crescent. To maintain progress on the schedule, construction crews will be working on weekends this month. The City of Ottawa's Noise Bylaw permits work between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Event Centre Capacity And Community Uses

On Sunday, permitted work hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new event centre is designed to be a versatile venue for the community. It will feature 5,850 permanent seats for standard events. Capacity for hockey games will expand to 6,600 people. For large-scale concerts and other events, the arena can accommodate up to 7,000 people.

The broader Lansdowne 2.0 project includes significant additions beyond the arena. Plans include the construction of new north side stands at TD Place. Two residential towers with a total of 770 units are also part of the development. The new arena is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

This timeline allows for final interior finishes and system testing before public opening. The project represents a major investment in Ottawa's infrastructure and entertainment sector. Local residents and businesses have been informed of the construction schedule and traffic changes. The city encourages patience as the site transforms into a modern entertainment hub.

The installation of the roof trusses signals that the exterior shell of the arena is taking form. This structural phase precedes the installation of roofing materials and exterior cladding. The project has faced scrutiny regarding budget and timelines in previous years. Officials emphasize that the current pace is consistent with the original schedule.

The new facility aims to bring major national and international events to the capital. It will serve as a home for local sports teams and touring acts. The integration with the surrounding Glebe neighbourhood is a priority for planners. Traffic management plans are in place to minimize disruption to local streets.

Residential Towers And Operational Details

The loading dock excavation is a critical component for future operations. It will allow for efficient set-up and tear-down of major events. The residential towers add a community aspect to the entertainment complex. This mixed-use approach is common in modern urban development projects.

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The city continues to release photos and updates to keep the public informed. Visual documentation shows the scale and complexity of the steel framework. Engineers monitor the installation process to ensure structural integrity. The mobile crane used for lifting is one of the largest in the area.

Its presence is a visible indicator of the heavy construction phase. The project is funded through a combination of city, provincial, and federal investments. The federal contribution supports the economic benefits of the new venue. Local businesses are expected to see increased activity from event attendees.

The 2028 completion date aligns with broader city growth strategies. The Lansdowne site has a long history as a public gathering space. This new iteration modernizes the area for future generations. The event centre will feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

Sustainability Measures In Building Design

Sustainability measures are being incorporated into the building design. These include energy-efficient heating and cooling systems. Recycled materials are being used where possible in the construction. The city has committed to transparent communication throughout the process.

Residents can track progress through official city channels. The project team includes experienced contractors and architects. Their expertise ensures the venue meets high safety standards. The new arena will host a variety of community events.

It aims to be a central part of Ottawa's cultural landscape. The completion of the trusses is a significant technical achievement. It demonstrates the progress made in the last few months. The city looks forward to opening the venue to the public.

This marks the beginning of the next phase of the Lansdowne 2.0 project.