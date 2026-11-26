The European Space Agency's Hera mission has returned its first images of the asteroid Dimorphos, showing a stadium-size crater and hundreds of unexpected boulders left by NASA's DART impact.

The European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft has arrived at the asteroid Dimorphos and returned its first images, revealing a stadium-size crater and hundreds of unexpected boulders left by NASA's DART impact four years ago.

The news briefing took place in the dinosaur hall of the Museum of Natural History Berlin, which the ESA said was a fitting reminder of why the mission mattered. NASA's DART, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, slammed into Dimorphos at 13,645 miles per hour (about 22,000 km/h) in 2022, in humanity's first planetary defence test. The mission explored whether it is possible to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth. Now, scientists are getting a closer look at the aftermath.

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Hera, which launched in October 2024, arrived at Dimorphos three weeks ago. It is currently about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the space rock, which orbits a larger asteroid named Didymos in what is known as a binary asteroid system. The mission is the first to investigate and explore a binary asteroid, which is currently 193.5 million kilometres (120.3 million miles) from Earth. The first images show a crater that flattened one of the previously rounded faces of the asteroid.

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It's a big crater that is almost as large as the body itself, which is really spectacular, said Sabina Raducan, a planetary scientist at the International Space Science Institute in Bern, Switzerland, and the Free University of Brussels in Belgium, at a news briefing in Berlin. She is part of the Hera mission team. Dimorphos is 151 metres (495 feet) wide.

Neither Dimorphos nor Didymos poses a danger to Earth, but Dimorphos' size is considered comparable to asteroids that could threaten our planet, making it a perfect testing ground. The impact from the 2022 DART mission also sent Dimorphos into a chaotic tumble, according to initial observations.

Dimorphos Tumbling After DART Impact

Before the DART impact, Dimorphos was more like our own moon: It was always showing the same face, Raducan explained, adding that Dimorphos is now moving like a barrel that you throw down the stairs. The rest of Dimorphos does not exhibit evidence of major changes: The boulder fields covering its other regions look just like they did in DART's 2022 images, the ESA noted.

Astronomers used telescopes on Earth to assess the impact and aftermath of NASA's DART mission, finding that the time it takes Dimorphos to orbit around Didymos was shortened by a much greater than predicted 33 minutes. While it was clear that the DART impact displaced a large amount of rock and dust, the arrival of Hera is scientists' first opportunity to understand in detail the consequences of the DART mission and refine the technology and strategies that could one day deflect asteroids on a course to impact Earth.

The biggest surprise from Hera's early observations is that hundreds of previously unknown boulders encircle the asteroid pair, including more than 100 that are between the size of a football and a washing machine, said Naomi Murdoch, a planetary scientist at the University of Toulouse, who is part of the mission team. As we approached Didymos and Dimorphos, we quickly realized the asteroids were not alone, Murdoch said at the briefing. In fact, they had a lot of company.

Unknown Boulders Surrounding Asteroids

The origin of the boulders is unclear. We cannot say today, with the information that we have, whether these were debris coming from the DART impact or whether there's another origin, for example, coming off the primary asteroid, said Murdoch, adding that scientists needed more time to determine where the boulders came from and why.

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When asked whether DART would have observed the boulders in 2022 if they were already there, Raducan said the mission may have been moving too fast to make such an observation. Margherita Cardi, a space engineer and executive at Tyvak International who oversees Milani, one of two CubeSats on board the car-size Hera spacecraft, said the discovery of the boulders three weeks ago was a nightmare challenge for her team.

The two satellites, equipped with scientific instruments, are expected to be released in January, and the plan is for them to venture close to and then land on Dimorphos. However, the boulders present a collision risk, Cardi said. We can take these challenges and understand what engineering approach we can depict and create in order to survive, she said. So there is a mix of excitement and panic.

Hera Spacecraft Approaching Dimorphos

In December, the spacecraft is scheduled to approach the asteroid at a distance of around 13 kilometres (8 miles) to take higher-resolution images and make critical observations that will allow scientists to calculate Dimorphos' mass. With the Hera measurements of the mass, we will then be able to see exactly how effective and efficient the DART impact was, Murdoch said.

This information, the ESA added, will help improve the models used to predict how other asteroids might respond to deflection attempts. Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid impact changed the course of life on Earth, Ian Carnelli, Hera mission manager, said in a statement. Today, for the first time in history, humanity is validating how to prevent such an event from happening again.

Most dinosaurs went extinct after a city-size space rock hit the planet 66 million years ago, leaving an indelible mark on Earth's history. In this Hera Asteroid Framing Camera image, the face of Dimorphos flattened by the crater from DART's impact is seen at top left, according to the European Space Agency.