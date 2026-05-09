New Hope For Senate Appointments In Canada; Urgency Remains For Senators To Be Appointed; Liberal MPs Criticized Mark Carney For His Handling Of Iran, CUSMA, Social Media Bans

Prime Minister Mark Carney has committed to appointing new Senators 'in due course,' after giving the advisory board almost entirely vacant a voice in the appointments process. Liberal MPs criticized him for his handling of the Iran, CUSMA, and social media bans. Experts warn that restricting social media access for kids could backfire if not handled carefully.

For the first time, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will listen to the advice of the almost entirely vacant advisory body on Senate appointments, and has committed to appointing new Senators 'in due course.

' There are currently nine vacant seats in the Senate, and another six Senators are set to retire this year, but Prime Minister Mark Carney has yet to appoint any Senators since taking office. As Prime Minister Mark Carney gears up to appoint Senators 'in due course,' the Upper Chamber waits on formal word about how he will approach said appointments, Senators say the independent model has improved legislation, and they are not responsible for holding up the Senate.

However, some Liberal MPs believe Prime Minister Mark Carney is 'risk-averse' and avoiding a stronger stance on Iran war over fears of backlash by U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns over the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CUSMA) fallout. Meanwhile, experts warn that restricting social media access for kids could backfire, as Australia looks to fine big tech companies, or ban them altogether, and the Canadian government is now contemplating the Online Streaming Act and Online News Act





TheHillTimes / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CANADA PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY SENATE APPORTIONMENTS FOCUS POLITICS IRAN WAR COMPREHENSIVE AND PROGRESSIVE AGREEMENT FOR TR SOCIAL MEDIA BANS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fox News Panel Gangs Up On Channel’s Resident Liberal In A Bullying FestRon Dicker is a general assignment reporter at HuffPost. He has covered sports, entertainment and many other beats in his journalism career, and has lived in New York City for more than 20 years.

Read more »

Carney not planning to allow senators in Liberal caucus, senior government official saysSpeculation had grown in Ottawa over whether Carney would reverse Trudeau’s 2014 expulsion of senators from the Liberal caucus

Read more »

Liberal Government Advances Military Justice Reform Amid Controversy Over Sexual Offence ProsecutionsThe Canadian government moves to strip the military of its authority to investigate sexual offences, sparking debate over victim autonomy and the effectiveness of civilian courts in handling such cases.

Read more »

Ontario Liberal nomination race for Scarborough Southwest set to conclude amid tensionsAn Ontario Liberal nomination race for the Scarborough Southwest provincial seat, marked by candidates questioning each other's community credentials, will conclude on Saturday. Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who represents Beaches-East York federally, faces scrutiny for his candidacy, with some accusing him of using the byelection as a stepping stone for his leadership bid.

Read more »