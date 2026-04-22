New Group Enters Funding Debate, Proposes Alternative for $750 Million Innovation Fund

The Canadian Startup Capital Association, representing over 3,500 investors, has launched a proposal for the allocation of $750 million in federal innovation funding, challenging existing plans from the National Angel Capital Organization and the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association. The debate centers on whether to prioritize funding for early-stage or later-stage companies.

A new organization, the Canadian Startup Capital Association (CSCA), has emerged to influence how the Canadian federal government allocates $750 million in innovation funding. Founded by Saskatoon-based angel investor Jesse Wiebe, the CSCA represents over 3,500 investors across 19 angel syndicates and small fund managers, including Startup TNT, Anges Quebec, Antler Canada, and The Firehood.

This group aims to provide a voice for investors ranging from individual angels supporting nascent startups to small seed and venture capital firms funding more advanced companies, with a focus on bridging the gap between capital and early-stage ventures. The formation of the CSCA stems from a desire for direct engagement with the government, as investors felt existing organizations like the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) and the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) didn't fully represent their perspectives.

The $750 million is part of a larger $1.75 billion commitment in the fall 2025 budget to bolster Canada’s innovation sector. While $1 billion is designated for the Venture and Growth Capital Catalyst Initiative (VGCCI), a fund-of-funds program, the allocation of the remaining $750 million is sparking debate. NACO and CVCA interpret the government’s mandate differently.

CVCA advocates for focusing on later-stage companies, arguing that Canada lacks sufficient capital to support scaling “champion” companies and relies heavily on foreign investment at these stages. They believe keeping more capital within Canada will foster wealth, prosperity, and sovereignty. NACO, conversely, contends that the most significant funding gap exists at the earliest stages, with fledgling startups chronically underfunded. They propose a matching-fund program for early-stage investments and funding for operational infrastructure to strengthen the early-stage investor ecosystem.

Government sources suggest a leaning towards prioritizing later-stage funding, with a smaller portion allocated to early-stage investors. The CSCA offers a distinct perspective, aligning with NACO’s view that early-stage companies are underfunded.

However, Wiebe believes the issue isn’t a lack of capital, founders, or investors, but rather a deficiency in networks connecting these parties. He proposes strengthening these networks and building more modest infrastructure to facilitate connections, rather than the extensive infrastructure envisioned by NACO. Wiebe, a highly active angel investor, has a proven track record of mobilizing investors and developing programs through Startup TNT.

The CSCA’s emergence adds another layer to the discussion surrounding the optimal allocation of these crucial funds, emphasizing the need for a strategy that effectively supports the entire spectrum of Canadian startups, from their earliest stages through to growth and scaling. The debate highlights the complex challenges in fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem and ensuring that Canadian companies have access to the capital they need to compete on a global scale.

The CSCA’s proposal represents a significant contribution to this conversation, advocating for a more nuanced approach that prioritizes connectivity and efficient capital deployment





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