New Green Party Leader Mike Morrice has written to NDP Leader Avi Lewis proposing collaboration between the two progressive parties, including possible co-operation during elections, until Canada adopts proportional representation.

Green Party Leader Mike Morrice has written a letter to NDP Leader Avi Lewis proposing collaboration between the two progressive parties, including possible co-operation during elections.

The letter pitches the idea of the two parties working together until Canada has some form of proportional representation. Morrice says a new approach is called for, given the failures of the current first-past-the-post electoral system. That system left their parties with just six MPs between them. Morrice says the Liberals and Conservatives are looking more similar by the day.

Also read Blue Bombers fire head coach Mike O’Shea after 12 seasons

Green Party Leader Proposes Electoral Collaboration

He called the recent federal budget Christmas come early for Canada biggest corporations. Lewis says he has not had a chance to read the letter but looks forward to meeting with Morrice. Morrice became leader of the Green Party on Saturday. He was the lone candidate running to succeed longtime leader Elizabeth May.

Advertisement

Morrice is a former Ontario MP. He spoke during a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The Canadian Press photo was taken by Justin Tang. The proposal comes as the two parties hold only six seats combined in the House of Commons.

Morrice argues the current electoral system fails to reflect voters who support progressive parties. He wants the two parties to work together until some form of proportional representation is in place. The letter also criticizes the recent federal budget. Morrice says the budget amounts to Christmas come early for Canada biggest corporations.

Lewis Responds To Proportional Representation Proposal

He adds that the Liberals and Conservatives are looking more similar by the day. Lewis responded briefly to the letter. He says he has not had a chance to read it yet. He says he looks forward to meeting with Morrice.

Morrice became Green Party leader on Saturday. He was the only candidate in the race to replace Elizabeth May, who led the party for years. May remains a prominent figure in the party. The story was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 19, 2026.

Advertisement

David Baxter of The Canadian Press wrote the report. The photo of Morrice was taken at his news conference on Parliament Hill.